The Worst Way To Ruin Your Brunch Chilaquiles Is A Common Mistake

Chilaquiles are an iconic Mexican breakfast made with homemade tortilla chips soaked in chili sauce. The tortilla chips that make up the foundation of the dish are meant to be crispy and smothered in layers of flavor — all topped with a fried egg. They're supposed to be saturated without getting soggy, soft but not mushy. Drenching chilaquiles is a common mistake and a quick way to ruin brunch.

Chilaquiles are tricky, thanks to the many opportunities to soak your tortillas. They'll get soggy if they are exposed to too much oil or sauce, mixed with melted cheese. An egg over-easy smothers the tortillas in yolk. The drippings from your homemade pico de gallo will make its way to those chips, too. You need chips that'll stand up to the mountain of ingredients in chilaquiles, and it all starts when you're frying tortillas. The trick to making crispy homemade tortilla chips for your next chilaquiles is to not to overcrowd your pan. Fry tortilla chips in smaller batches to control the texture and use a candy thermometer to check that the oil temperature is at 350 degrees Fahrenheit before frying. Use a wide, flat slotted spoon to fish out your tortillas and let the oil drain from them as they're drying.