8 Best Gluten-Free Items At Costco, Hands Down, According To Reviews
When I was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2006, finding tasty gluten-free options took a lot of work, because it wasn't always easy to tell if a product was gluten-free. I remember calling the phone number on the back of food packages to figure out if something was safe to eat. Over time, I learned how to spot hidden gluten because labeling requirements weren't as strict as they are now. Today, Costco makes the process of buying gluten-free food a whole lot easier — and more delicious — whether you avoid gluten due to medical necessity or by choice.
At the end, you'll find a methodology explaining how I identified the best gluten-free items at Costco, hands down, according to reviews. I focused on products with hundreds of 4-star and 5-star ratings and confirmed that each one is clearly labeled gluten-free. These picks stand out for their quality, taste, and overall appeal, from pizza and quick breakfast go-tos to noodles and snacks.
1. Kirkland Signature Almond Flour
Gluten-free flour can come in lots of varieties, including, but not limited to, rice, sorghum, millet, corn, and almond. Almond flour is nice if you want to add a nutty flavor to cakes, cookies, and even breads.
Kirkland Signature Almond Flour has a big following, with 428 reviews and a 4.9-star rating on the Costco website. "I tried this brand for a gluten-free, wheat-free, grain-free option and it's the best flour I've tried. Works great in every baking and cooking recipe I've used with it," one shopper wrote on the Costco site. Another reviewer recommends using the flour in breakfast recipes: "This is my go-to almond flour for all of my GF baked goods and morning pancakes," they said. A third shopper uses this gluten-free flour for keto baking: "I use Kirkland almond flour to make keto brownies and they turn out perfectly every time. I use the recipe on the bag and substitute coconut sugar for regular sugar," they said.
Malik at Baking Subs compared seven almond flours and prefers Kirkland Signature Almond Flour for banana bread, cookies, and rustic baked goods. He also praised the flour's affordability since gluten-free items are often more expensive. For a deeper look at how almond flour performs in baking, see the ultimate guide.
2. G2G Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate Protein Bars
As someone who loves peanut butter and chocolate together, I was especially interested in reading reviews of the G2G Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate Protein Bars. The bars, with 18 grams of protein, have a 4.8-star rating and 449 reviews on the Costco website, as well as over 600 5-star ratings on the brand's website.
"These are fantastic. I took a chance buying 24 of a bar I've never had, but these hit the spot. Great taste and texture. A drier, more crumbly kind of bar, but not in a bad way. Not coated in a layer of chocolate, which I like," one Costco shopper said. A reviewer from G2G's website can't get enough of these bars: "Have them on subscription year-round; really one of the only protein bars that taste good and don't bother my stomach," they said. Another reviewer likes these bars for their ingredients: "This is my favorite protein bar," they said. "It has no artificial sweeteners, no monk fruit or stevia or sugar alcohols." On Instagram, one user shared a taste test of G2G's bars, stating that they clearly preferred any combination with peanut butter. They said of the product: "The best bars ever!"
Costco's description of the bars mentions keeping them refrigerated, while a reviewer said they are OK at room temperature for a month. So, how long do protein bars last in the fridge? While opinions vary, keeping the bars in the fridge from the get-go certainly prolongs their freshness.
3. Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza
In my experience, when people go gluten-free for the first time, pizza is one of the foods they miss the most. While gluten-free pizza is different from regular pizza, I've found some delicious pies that really satisfy the craving. Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza is one of those, with a 4.8-star rating and nearly 300 reviews on Costco's website.
One Costco shopper said this was the best frozen pizza they'd ever had. "I do not write food reviews very often, but this is the best frozen pizza ever. And I do not like frozen pizza at all," they said. Another reviewer mentioned that this pizza is delicious in its own right, not just for being gluten-free. "It's easy to think of pizza made with cauliflower crust as being some kind of compromise or step down from 'real' pizza, but once I got used to this crust, I found I vastly prefer both the flavor and the texture to the 'real' crust made with flour," they said.
Costco members across Reddit and Facebook agree this pizza is top-tier. "There's a generous amount of topping — both roasted veggies and pepperoni [and] sausage," one Reddit user said. "I bought six two weeks ago and I'm already figuring out how to make space in my freezer for more." The Costco Uncensored Facebook group had favorable reviews. "Love them, I think they're better than the cauliflower crust at the chain pizzerias," a reviewer on Facebook said.
4. MadeGood Organic Granola Minis
While I am familiar with MadeGood, I didn't know about these granola minis, so I was excited to learn more. Costco's variety pack has 12 chocolate chip packs and 12 mixed berry packs, making it easy to carry a snack with you while on the go. MadeGood Organic Granola Minis have a 4.7-star rating and 433 reviews on the Costco website, and over 200 five-star reviews on the company's own website.
"My husband purchased a bag of these MadeGood granola tasty cluster balls," one Costco shopper said. "They are delicious and low [in] sugar too. I purchased two more bags this week. Please continue to sell this wonderful snack!" Another reviewer on the MadeGood website loves this sweet, gluten-free snack. "The chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness, and the granola is crunchy without being too hard. I love that these are allergen-friendly and made with clean ingredients, so I feel good eating them and sharing them with my family," they said.
Turning to Instagram, one user described these minis "as a delicious breakfast addition with yogurt, smoothie bowls, or fruit." Another Redditor mentioned that they thought they were a great snack for kids.
5. Lotus Foods Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen
Out of all the foods I've wanted to try since becoming gluten-free, ramen is easily the one I'm most thrilled about. Lotus Foods Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen is a real winner with a 4.6-star rating and over 500 reviews on the Costco website, and almost 50 reviews with a 4-star rating on the brand's website.
"I have been buying this for a few years. It is quick to prepare. Versatile in what I do with it," one Costco shopper said. A reviewer on Lotus Foods' website describes these as their favorite noodles, writing: "[These] are by far my number one choice for ramen noodles. I like them because I feel the ingredients are healthier than anything else on the market, they taste good, store well, and hold their shape."
Redditors agree that this ramen is one of the best gluten-free options. "We've been buying these noodles for a while from Costco and they're so good — they have a bit of bite and chew to them, and remind me so much of real gluten ramen," one Redditor said. Another Reddit user gives a cooking tip: "I like to cook them in a bit of chicken broth then fry them after with a bit of leftover water from cooking, GF soy sauce, and some veggies. They taste amazing crisped up!" If you're curious about the different types of ramen out there, check out our story on 15 different types.
6. BUILT Puff Coconut and Brownie Batter Protein Bars
I think BUILT Puff Protein Bars are like a marshmallow treat wrapped in chocolate. The variety pack has seven coconut bars and seven brownie batter bars with 17 grams of protein each. I haven't found any other protein bars that taste this much like a dessert, and reviewers agree. The bars boast a 4.6-star rating on the Costco website with 269 reviews. Plus, there are over 3,000 5-star reviews of the mixed box on the brand's website, showing the high number of people who approve of this item. However, not every flavor is gluten-free, so make sure to check the label before purchasing.
A Costco member's kid loves this product. "Fantastic alternative to a candy bar. Bought these on a whim while searching for snacks for the kiddo to take to camp. She's always looking for a gluten-free, sweet treat and I'm trying to find better options than her eating straight candy with no redeeming qualities," they said. Another shopper echoes this opinion. "Gluten-free, clean ingredients, and high protein. Things we all look for," they said in a review on the Costco website.
Many reviews mention the bar's chewiness, and one Redditor favors the brownie batter flavor and echoes the comments on texture. "10/10, love these. As someone who is struggling to get enough protein and has a sweet tooth, these are legit. They have a weird texture, like a Charleston Chew left out in the sun too long, more marshmallow than chewy, but the taste is great," they said.
7. Oats Overnight Protein Shakes
I've had a goal to increase my daily protein intake, and with 20 grams of protein, Oats Overnight Protein Shakes are one way to do that. All of the brand's products are gluten-free, but Costco carries a Cookies and Cream and Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana variety pack with a 4.6-star rating and over 320 reviews. The company's website has thousands of 5-star reviews.
One Costco shopper mentioned in a review that the price is more affordable on Costco's website. "Both flavors are great," they said. "Cookies and Cream is one of my favorites and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana is my wife's," they added. A reviewer on Oats Overnight's website praises the Cookies and Cream flavor. "I ... blended it into a shake. It tasted just like a cookies and cream milkshake," they said. If that sounds good to you, check out these 17 creative additions to add to your protein shake.
8. Sonoma Creamery Pepper Jack Crisps
Before I was gluten-free, I loved a good cheese straw. Sonoma Creamery Pepper Jack Crisps remind me of that crunchy and savory snack. With over 1,100 reviews on the Costco website and a 4.5-star rating, these crisps really deliver, either on their own, or with a dip. There are also hundreds of 5-star reviews on Sonoma Creamery's website.
A Costco shopper has a suggestion for the crisps that I hadn't thought of. "Awesome replacement for croutons on salad, or as snack crackers without tons of gluten," they said. Another shopper loves the flavor. "If you are new to cheese snacks, Sonoma Creamery makes some of the best," they said. "I'm so glad Costco carries the larger bag of these pepper jack-flavored ones. Extra crunchy and the taste is full-bodied." The crisps are also great to bring with you or as a must try tailgate snack. "These are great for a quick snack on the go and feel a bit filling, which is great, especially as they are gluten-free," said one World Market shopper on the website.
Methodology
To determine which items were the best, I searched the Costco website for "gluten-free" items, which returned 181 results. However, I noticed some items were not actually gluten-free. Therefore, I selected "gluten-free" from the dietary feature filter, which returned 106 results. Of those 106, 97 products had 4.0 stars or higher. I went through each item to ensure that the product was clearly labeled gluten-free and not just described that way online. Some results listed gluten-free in the website description, but the packaging was unclear.
From there, I narrowed my search to products with over 250 reviews, preferring products with several reviews shared in the last 12 months. I largely chose products that were specialty gluten-free instead of naturally gluten-free. For example, potato chips, rice, and fruit are naturally gluten-free. Specialty gluten-free products use alternative grains to create items similar to their wheat-based counterparts. I focused on things that I'd be excited to find as someone with celiac disease. I also reviewed the products' websites (if not the Kirkland/Costco brand), blogs, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Reddit to find additional positive reviews from within the past year.