8 Best Gluten-Free Items At Costco, Hands Down, According To Reviews

In my experience, when people go gluten-free for the first time, pizza is one of the foods they miss the most. While gluten-free pizza is different from regular pizza, I've found some delicious pies that really satisfy the craving. Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza is one of those, with a 4.8-star rating and nearly 300 reviews on Costco's website.

One Costco shopper said this was the best frozen pizza they'd ever had. "I do not write food reviews very often, but this is the best frozen pizza ever. And I do not like frozen pizza at all," they said. Another reviewer mentioned that this pizza is delicious in its own right, not just for being gluten-free. "It's easy to think of pizza made with cauliflower crust as being some kind of compromise or step down from 'real' pizza, but once I got used to this crust, I found I vastly prefer both the flavor and the texture to the 'real' crust made with flour," they said.

Costco members across Reddit and Facebook agree this pizza is top-tier. "There's a generous amount of topping — both roasted veggies and pepperoni [and] sausage," one Reddit user said. "I bought six two weeks ago and I'm already figuring out how to make space in my freezer for more." The Costco Uncensored Facebook group had favorable reviews. "Love them, I think they're better than the cauliflower crust at the chain pizzerias," a reviewer on Facebook said.