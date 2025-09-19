18 Must Try Tailgate Snacks At Costco
Tailgating is one of the best parts of football season, and the food you bring makes all the difference. And since tailgating is best when done alongside friends and fellow fans, Costco is the ultimate spot to stock up on all the essentials. You can feed a parking lot full of hungry fans without blowing your budget, and the quality is consistently reliable. From snacks you can serve straight from the package to bigger options you can throw on the grill, these picks cover every base. If you want to show up prepared with a spread that actually gets remembered, they've got pre-game snacks worth stocking.
But we wouldn't give you recommendations without ensuring they are some of the best to buy, especially considering that there are, in fact, bad foods to bring to a tailgate. Of the 18 snacks we're diving into, I've personally tasted every single item at home and at real tailgates, so I know exactly how well they hold up when it comes to convenience, flavor, and crowd appeal. If you don't want to take my word for it, no worries. I've also paid attention to what other Costco shoppers say on Reddit, and their feedback matches what I've experienced firsthand — so you can be sure that these 18 must-have tailgate snacks aren't just good in theory, they're proven winners in the wild.
1. Utz Pub Mix
Costco's Utz Pub Mix feels like it was made for tailgates because it's a snack that has something for everyone. Inside the huge tub, you'll find pretzels, rye chips, sesame sticks, and cheese balls, a combination that keeps every handful interesting. It's crunchy, salty, and portable, which are the only three things a snack really needs to be on game day. Since it comes in a resealable 44-ounce container, it's easy to travel with and to keep fresh if, on the off chance, you don't finish it in one sitting.
I've seen this mix dominate tailgate tables not only because of the portability, but because it suits every mood. Whether people want something quick when tossing a football, or something to snack on while standing around the grill, it fits right in. My trick is to pour it into smaller bowls spread around the tailgate, so no matter where people are, they have something crunchy to grab.
2. Pirate's Booty
Pirate's Booty is proof that not every tailgate snack has to feel heavy. These puffed rice and corn bites are dusted with aged white cheddar and somehow walk the line between cheesy indulgence and airy lightness. They melt in your mouth while still giving you that satisfying crunch, which makes them perfect for long afternoons of snacking. Costco sells them in individual snack packs (40 bags in each box), and the gluten-free label makes them friendly for most groups, even those with sensitivities or allergies.
When Pirate's Booty is around, I notice adults grabbing handfuls just as quickly as kids. It has enough flavor to keep people coming back, but it doesn't overpower your palate, so you can eat more than you'd expect — which is both good and bad, depending on your stance. When people love this snack, they really love it, making it a snack that's got the flavor and the fandom to back up its credentials.
3. Sonoma Creamery Pepper Jack Crisps
Do you want a bold way to mix up the usual chip and dip routine? Look no further than Sonoma Creamery Pepper Jack Crisps. Made entirely from baked cheese, these snappy snacks deliver a sharp pepper jack flavor with just the right kick of spice. The texture is crunchy without being brittle, making them excellent on their own and strong enough to handle whatever dips you've got on hand. I've paired them with guacamole and salsa, and they never crumbled under the weight of a heaping portion of dip like some crackers do.
For those who follow such diets, the crisps are both keto-friendly and gluten-free, which adds extra appeal for certain guests. They also happen to pair exceptionally well with beer — after all, beer and cheese pairings are a match made in heaven, making them a natural tailgate companion. If you want something that tastes a little upscale but requires zero work, these crisps deliver.
4. Kirkland Signature pinwheels
Kirkland Signature chicken and Swiss pinwheels are a practical way to bring real food (not just snacks) to a tailgate without putting in any prep work. Each tray comes filled with tortillas wrapped around roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, and crisp vegetables, then sliced into neat pinwheels. They travel well, hold up outside, and don't require reheating, which is the ideal situation if you're setting up in a stadium parking lot.
Every time I've brought a tray, it's been emptied before you can blink, and for good reason. As a snack, they're filling but also easy to hold in one hand, making them ideal for tailgate food since cornhole and drinking games require a free hand. There's a distinct freshness in the ingredients, and the fact that they feel more like a meal than most store-bought party trays is a definite win. If you want to add variety to your spread and cater to fans seeking something beyond chips and cookies, these pinwheels are the way to go. With a little extra effort, you can also make your own elevated pinwheel sandwiches at home to bring along.
5. La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip
La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip has earned its reputation as one of Costco's most beloved prepared foods. The texture is creamy without being too heavy, and the chunks of artichoke add a depth that makes it taste closer to homemade than store-bought. You can serve it cold with pita chips or heat it until bubbling to scoop up with a handful of tortilla chips. Having both options gives you flexibility depending on your setup and the level of access to heat you have.
Reddit threads are filled with fans singing their praises of this dip, and I've had the same experience. It pairs nicely with vegetables, too, which helps balance out all the heavier tailgate bites. But my tried and true way has always been using warm pita to scoop up heapings of this dip. If you want an offering that feels a little extra without any more work on your end, this dip is unbeatable.
6. Kirkland Signature chicken wings
Wings are practically mandatory at a tailgate, and Kirkland Signature chicken wings make them one of the easiest items to check off your list. Sold in bulk and stocked in the same heated section as Costco's famous rotisserie chickens, these wings come lightly seasoned so they're tasty on their own but also act as a blank canvas for any flavor profile you want. Toss them in buffalo, barbecue, or garlic Parmesan, and they hold up beautifully no matter which direction you go.
They crisp well whether reheated in the oven or air fryer, giving them a texture that feels closer to fresh-cooked than frozen. At $6.49 per pound, they're also far more economical than ordering trays from a restaurant, and the bulk packaging makes them especially practical for larger gatherings. Put out a platter of one flavor or divide them into multiple varieties — either way, they're a no-fuss, crowd-pleasing option that always disappears quickly.
7. Kirkland Signature variety cookie pack
Sweet snacks matter more than people expect at tailgates, and the Kirkland Signature variety cookie pack is a great way to cover dessert because of the sheer size and amount of flavor options. It comes with chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and white chocolate macadamia cookies, each baked to a soft, chewy texture that feels closer to homemade than packaged. The size is quite generous (as you'd expect from Costco), making them feel like more of a treat than the average cookie.
People who swore they were too full from wings and pizza tend to find room for one, and sometimes for two. I've always been impressed with the freshness and quality of these cookies, especially given the price that hovers just over $11. Having multiple flavors means there's something for every preference, which makes them an easy win for large groups. They require zero prep, just a plate or platter, and they add a nice balance to the salty, savory snacks.
8. Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Sampler
For a touch of sophistication without any added work, the Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Sampler is a smart Costco pickup — because who doesn't love a little cured meat ahead of the big game? It comes with prosciutto, salami, and soppressata, all sliced and ready to serve. Pair them with cheese cubes, crackers, or even sliced baguette, and you've instantly upgraded your tailgate table with minimal effort. The richness of the meat balances perfectly with lighter snacks like chips or veggie trays, and dare we say that Pirate's Booty could be a great accompaniment.
When I've brought this sampler, it's been met with more enthusiasm than I expected. Even guests who thought charcuterie didn't fit the tailgate vibe ended up circling back for seconds. The value compared to what you'd pay at a specialty deli is worth noting, especially if you're feeding a big crowd. But the sampler also works equally well for smaller gatherings or to keep on hand at home.
9. Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites
Each bite-sized piece of the Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites blends the gentle, subtle heat of jalapeño with smooth, creamy cheese, all wrapped in a breaded coating that bakes up golden and crunchy. They cook quickly in the oven or air fryer, making them a practical option for a warm meal on the table without the hassle of spending too much time cooking. Their flavor is lively enough to stand out, but they also complement other game day favorites like wings, sliders, and chips.
The heat level is noticeable yet balanced, making them an approachable grazing choice for people who normally avoid foods with a kick. Paired with a spicy ranch, salsa, or even a simple sour cream dip, these jalapeño bites disappear fast once they're served. Fun, crowd-pleasing, and most of all affordable, this snack brings just the right amount of variety to a tailgate lineup without any unnecessary headache.
10. El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Taquitos
El Monterey Chicken and Cheese Taquitos were practically built for tailgates and have been party favorites for years. Their crisp shells and cheesy, savory filling make them ideal for eating with one hand while you balance a beer in the other. They cook quickly in the oven (or airfryer), and because they're bite-sized, you can put out a large tray without worrying about leftovers, because they'll be gone in no time.
I've served them with a dipping trio of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream, which turned them into a station people kept returning to. They're satisfying enough to count as a small meal, but still easy to snack on casually while saving room for other foods. They're also super kid-friendly, which helps when you're hosting a mix of families and friends. If you want a no-stress snack that always delivers on flavor, taquitos fit seamlessly into a tailgate lineup.
11. Sabatasso's Pizza Singles
We all want the appeal of pizza at a tailgate without the hassle of coordinating delivery or slicing pies. That's what makes Sabatasso's Pizza Singles so perfect. These thin-crust minis come in pepperoni and four-cheese flavors (six pizzas of each flavor per box), and each one crisps up nicely in the oven. The portion size makes them easy to handle and perfect for one, so no one has to juggle giant plates or fight for the last slice.
I've made these for tailgates, parties, and even while babysitting kids, and each time they were gone almost immediately. They taste better than most frozen pizzas, with enough crunch to feel satisfying and enough topping to keep you from craving more. Adults grab them just as quickly as kids, though, because pizza is one of those universal foods that never loses appeal. For an easy way to bring a crowdpleaser to your setup, these singles make perfect sense.
12. Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken
Costco's rotisserie chicken is the stuff of legends, and it works beautifully in a tailgate setting. For just a couple of bucks, you get a whole bird that's juicy, flavorful, and ready to eat. You can carve it into pieces, shred it for sliders, or use it as a topping for nachos, and it's that versatility that makes it so valuable, especially if you want to anchor your spread with protein.
I've leaned on this chicken as a last-minute solution more than once, and it never fails. I'm always impressed by how moist it is, especially given the $5 price tag. It pairs well with almost anything, from chips and dips to fresh rolls. Bringing a few of these chickens already warmed and seasoned ensures your table has substance to balance the snacks. For minimal effort and maximum payoff, the rotisserie chicken belongs in every Costco tailgate plan.
13. Just Bare Spicy Chicken Strips
Just Bare Spicy Chicken Strips are a freezer gem that feels like fast food at home. The breading is crisp, the meat is tender, and the spice level is enough to keep things a little zesty without turning anyone off completely. They're versatile enough to serve with dipping sauces or pile into slider buns for a more filling option.
Every time I've made these, I'm astounded at how much they taste like an almost perfect dupe of Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken. That comparison comes up often from my friends (also fellow Costco shoppers), and it's accurate. They crisp up so well in both the oven and air fryer, making them easy to prep in large batches. They're also affordable, given the portion size you get — $18 for three pounds of chicken. If you want to add something with a little heat and a lot of flavor, these strips are a no-brainer. They're one of those foods people remember long after the game.
14. Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks are pure comfort food, and the Petite Cuisine offerings are an easy way to please everyone at a tailgate. The breading bakes to a crisp shell that reveals gooey, stretchy cheese with every bite. They cook up quickly in the oven, making it easy to keep trays coming as they disappear — and they will.
I've set these out with marinara and ranch, and both dips were wiped clean along with the sticks themselves. People love them because they're familiar and satisfying without being complicated. I'd rank them as being one of the better frozen mozzarella sticks on the market, given that the texture and flavor are on par with those of mozzarella sticks you'd find in a restaurant. They work as a starter, a side, or even a late-game snack when people start wanting something cheesy again. For the price and convenience, they're one of the easiest wins you can bring to any tailgate.
15. Kirkland Signature beef hot dogs
Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs are a cornerstone of Costco's food reputation and a natural fit for tailgates. Larger than most standard hot dogs, they have a satisfying snap when grilled and a beefy flavor that stands up to whatever toppings you pile on. They're filling, affordable, and come in bulk, which makes them perfect for hosting.
How do you cook a hot dog? Well, I've had these on the grill dozens of times, and they always hit the spot. Guests love that they feel more like a meal than a snack, and are on par with ballpark dogs in both size and taste. At your tailgate, set up a toppings station with chili, onions, or classic condiments, and you'll see people building plates happily. They're simple and consistently deliver, which is why hot dogs have become such a Costco staple in the food court. For anyone who wants their spread to feel complete, these hot dogs are essential.
16. Amylu Organic Caramelized Onion & Aged White Cheddar Chicken Burgers
Pre-formed and ready to cook, Amylu Organic Caramelized Onion & Aged White Cheddar Chicken Burgers are one of the most practical proteins you can bring to a tailgate. They cook quickly on the grill or stovetop and stay juicy, which makes them a reliable option when you're juggling multiple dishes at once. Caramelized onions and white cheddar are blended directly into the patty, giving each bite a savory richness that tastes like it came off a restaurant grill. Because the seasoning is built in, you don't need a lot of extra toppings for them to shine.
These burgers tend to be a hit with both health-conscious eaters and guests who just want a change from heavier beef patties. They're versatile enough to serve on a traditional bun, in a lettuce wrap, or even cut up and added to a salad. Add avocado, barbecue sauce, or a slice of tomato, and you've got something that feels gourmet while still being tailgate-friendly. For variety and flavor, these patties make an easy upgrade.
17. Kirkland Signature mild Italian sausage
Kirkland Signature Mild Italian Sausages are one of the best grilling options for tailgates because they bring bold flavor with little effort. Each sausage is seasoned with fennel, garlic, and a blend of Italian spices that give them a distinctive taste, making them stand out from standard hot dogs or brats. They grill up juicy and smoky, filling the air with that unmistakable aroma that draws people over to the table. Serve them tucked into buns with sautéed peppers and onions for a hearty sandwich, or slice them into chunks to use on skewers or mix into pasta salad.
They're versatile enough to function as the centerpiece of your grill or as an addition to a larger spread filled with dips, chips, and sides. Their richness makes them especially satisfying with cold drinks, particularly beer, which cuts through the spices perfectly. For tailgaters who want something more substantial and flavorful than hot dogs, these sausages are an easy, affordable way to elevate the menu.
18. Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Chips
I love a handful of Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Chips. They're a great way to bring crunch to a tailgate spread without defaulting to the same old potato chips. Made with avocado oil instead of standard frying oils, they have a slightly richer flavor that feels distinct but not overwhelming. The texture is hearty and kettle-style, giving you that satisfying bite that holds up well to dips. They're sturdy enough to scoop into guacamole, spinach dip, or salsa without breaking, but they're also flavorful enough to enjoy on their own straight from the bag.
Adding them to your lineup also gives guests a lighter option in the middle of heavier tailgate staples like wings, mozzarella sticks, or sausages. Their clean taste makes them a good palate refresher between bites of spicier foods, and they pair nicely with both beer and seltzers. They're familiar enough that everyone will recognize them as a chip but different enough to feel like a thoughtful upgrade. For variety and crunch, they're an easy win.
Methodology
This list is built on real, personal experience, given I've tried every product myself at home or at tailgates (which means I know how they hold up when people are eating outdoors, standing around grills, and balancing plates on laps). I focused on choosing products that offer a fine balance of flavor, convenience, and overall crowd response. Some snacks were selected because they're easy to serve right out of the package, while others made the cut because they cook quickly in bulk and always draw a bit of praise.
To make sure it wasn't just my perspective, I also looked at reviews from Costco's site and shopper communities to see what people consistently loved. That feedback confirmed what I've noticed: these snacks on the list work in practice, not just in theory. The mix of salty, sweet, spicy, and hearty options creates a lineup that covers every craving. Add in Costco's value and bulk sizing, and it's clear why these are the staples I keep returning to for tailgates.