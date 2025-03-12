How To Spot Hidden Gluten In Store-Bought Seasonings

Paying close attention to food labels and questioning menu items is all part and parcel for someone who suffers from gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. They must be conscientious about everything they eat, from the processed cheese sprinkled on a plate of scrambled eggs to an order of Burger King french fries — or even seasonings. Though they may seem like a safe bet, it's important to read the labels, as some store-bought seasoning blends contain flavoring, anticaking, and carrier agents that are not gluten-free.

Generally, single-ingredient spices such as bay leaves, dried thyme, coriander, and black pepper do not contain gluten. However, some ground seasonings and seasoning blends contain anti-caking agents added to absorb excess moisture or coat the individual particles so that they repel water, all in the interest of keeping the spice from sticking together. By and large, many of the anti-caking agents used in spices are gluten-free, such as silicon dioxide, calcium silicate, and sodium aluminum silica, but anyone suffering from celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should keep an eye out for specific wheat-derived varieties or bulking additives.