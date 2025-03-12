How To Spot Hidden Gluten In Store-Bought Seasonings
Paying close attention to food labels and questioning menu items is all part and parcel for someone who suffers from gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. They must be conscientious about everything they eat, from the processed cheese sprinkled on a plate of scrambled eggs to an order of Burger King french fries — or even seasonings. Though they may seem like a safe bet, it's important to read the labels, as some store-bought seasoning blends contain flavoring, anticaking, and carrier agents that are not gluten-free.
Generally, single-ingredient spices such as bay leaves, dried thyme, coriander, and black pepper do not contain gluten. However, some ground seasonings and seasoning blends contain anti-caking agents added to absorb excess moisture or coat the individual particles so that they repel water, all in the interest of keeping the spice from sticking together. By and large, many of the anti-caking agents used in spices are gluten-free, such as silicon dioxide, calcium silicate, and sodium aluminum silica, but anyone suffering from celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should keep an eye out for specific wheat-derived varieties or bulking additives.
Gluten-full ingredients to watch out for
In an effort to maintain a gluten-free diet, adherents should be wary of seasoning blends that can contain wheat-based flavoring agents such as hydrolyzed wheat protein and carrier agents like wheat starch, flour, and malted barley flour. According to the National Celiac Association, all ingredients (including the carrier agents) must be listed, and if it isn't, the product should be avoided. Additionally, if a seasoning blend's label does not itemize the sub-ingredients and the words wheat, barley, rye, or malt are not listed, the seasoning is likely gluten-free.
In rare cases, some seasonings are adulterated with wheat flour or starch to cut costs, but it's unlikely you'll find it in the U.S. or Canada due to strict packaging regulations. Seasonings like clove and mace, imported from other countries, tended to have the highest adulteration, so be wary. As careful as you may be, anyone with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should be aware that some seasonings are processed in facilities that also process wheat, and cross-contamination may be unavoidable. A good way to mitigate this risk might include grinding your own spices and making homemade blends. It's the only way you'll be sure they're gluten-free.