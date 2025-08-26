How Long Do Protein Bars Last In The Fridge?
It seems, now more than ever, that people are obsessed with sifting through macros, making sure protein is not only present but also abundant. More and more protein-rich meals and snacks have made their appearance in people's kitchens as a way to bulk up and shed some weight. There's even a secret to successfully cooking with protein powder for those who want to painlessly meet their daily quota. For light snacking, protein bars are the clear winner (we ranked different protein bars to see which is best). That said, they're far from being the cheapest way to keep your protein intake high, especially if you're buying in bulk. Before you set out to hoard boxes, keep in mind how long they last in the fridge.
If opened, they can last for two to three weeks, but sealed bars should be good for at least 12 to 18 months. However, check in with the brand; some may last longer than others, especially those with preservatives. By the looks of it, though, you have ample time to eat your way through even a massive protein haul (but eat only one per day). To make sure your snack lasts a long time, proper storage is still essential. Otherwise, it might go bad sooner than you think.
How to prolong the shelf life of protein bars — and signs you should toss them out
For one, storing protein bars in the fridge is much better than tossing them into the pantry. The fridge can increase the shelf life by six months if properly sealed, and a week if opened. Storing them in the crisper drawer of your fridge is a great idea, too, so you can control the humidity. Of course, it's best if you can keep it in its original packaging unless you're 100% sure you're going to eat it. Otherwise, an airtight container might save the day. Freezing protein bars is a smart choice you might want to consider, but make sure to observe proper storage by double-wrapping them in plastic and stashing them in an airtight container so they taste as good as when you first bought them.
While these are easy tips to reduce food waste, you can only extend shelf life so much. If you sense an odd smell coming from the protein bar, that's a telltale sign it's no longer safe for consumption. Changes in texture are also a hint that you should toss it out, especially if it becomes harder than a brick, and molds and weird tastes should tell you that it now belongs in the trash.