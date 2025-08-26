How Long Do Protein Bars Last In The Fridge?

It seems, now more than ever, that people are obsessed with sifting through macros, making sure protein is not only present but also abundant. More and more protein-rich meals and snacks have made their appearance in people's kitchens as a way to bulk up and shed some weight. There's even a secret to successfully cooking with protein powder for those who want to painlessly meet their daily quota. For light snacking, protein bars are the clear winner (we ranked different protein bars to see which is best). That said, they're far from being the cheapest way to keep your protein intake high, especially if you're buying in bulk. Before you set out to hoard boxes, keep in mind how long they last in the fridge.

If opened, they can last for two to three weeks, but sealed bars should be good for at least 12 to 18 months. However, check in with the brand; some may last longer than others, especially those with preservatives. By the looks of it, though, you have ample time to eat your way through even a massive protein haul (but eat only one per day). To make sure your snack lasts a long time, proper storage is still essential. Otherwise, it might go bad sooner than you think.