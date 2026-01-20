15 Types Of Ramen, Explained

As a chef and an Asian American with nearly a decade of experience working in kitchens around the globe, I've developed a deep passion for ramen and the regional diversity that defines this beloved Japanese culinary tradition. It's the backbone of Japanese cuisine, and with new modern ramen shops opening up every day here in the United States, there are a few things you need to know about ramen if you want to be an expert.

First things first: Understanding the basic ramen broths is essential. There are four main ramen broths in Japan: miso (fermented soybean paste), tonkotsu (pork-based), shio (sea salt), and shoyu (soy sauce). All of these broths are used as a base and flavored with tare — a concentrated seasoning base made from soy sauce, mirin, sugar, sake, garlic, and ginger that is mixed into the main broth just before serving. The tare is used in ramen making to adjust the seasoning in the broth and ensure a balanced flavor in each bowl. Beyond the broth and tare, the noodles and topping vary among regions, with each city and prefecture developing its own signature style and local specialties that we will explore through these 15 distinct ramen styles.