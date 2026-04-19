10 Tips For Ordering Firehouse Subs You Should Know
Barring a first date, there's basically no bad time to enjoy Firehouse Subs. Its claim to fame is that it steams its sandwiches to ensure a warm and melty center with soft yet somehow simultaneously crispy bread, and if you're already a fan, you know the method pays off in spades. Heck, even if you aren't in the mood for a sandwich, the sides and salads hit the spot as well. Regardless of whether you're already tuned into the yummy offerings at Firehouse Subs or not, there are quite a few ordering tips anyone who visits the chain should know.
As a frequent Firehouse Subs customer, I've accumulated a collection of ordering tricks during my many visits. From taking advantage of Firehouse Subs' online platform to being in the know on secret menu items to remembering customizations are always encouraged and beyond, having a few of these helpful hacks in your back pocket will serve you well on your next visit. That is, of course, if you not only want to make the most of the establishment but also every sandwich or meal you order. Which, obviously, you do. So, stick with me, and your next trip to Firehouse Subs will be the best one yet.
1. Know how Firehouse's subs measure up so you can stick to the good stuff and avoid the duds
While everyone has their own preferences, knowing how Firehouse Subs sandwiches rank amongst consumers is a great way to ensure you don't walk away wishing you'd ordered something else. I mean, we've all been there, and it's never fun. Some say it's hard to go wrong at Firehouse Subs, but even so, this first ordering tip is a fantastic place to start when it comes to making the most of your next visit.
As for the most popular sandwich on Firehouse Subs' menu, a colleague of mine awarded the Italian the coveted number one spot in an ultimate ranking of the chain's sandwiches. Several commenters on a Reddit forum agree that the Italian is a banger, and others name the Engineer (turkey, mushroom, and cheese) as a top contender. The Club On A Sub also ranked well when compared to other chain restaurant club sandwiches, so if a hankering for one strikes, Firehouse has your back.
The Firehouse Captain's Club, on the other hand, isn't recommended so much. Made with turkey, bacon, veggies, and hero sauce, it sounds like it'd be a winning pick. Unfortunately, though, it's thought of as fairly bland, so you may want to skip it and opt for one of the recipes that come highly regarded.
2. Ask about secret menu items for even more variety
As is the case with a lot of chain restaurants, Firehouse Subs is no stranger to secret menu offerings. While the company website clearly states that it doesn't technically have a "secret menu", thanks to social media and the creativity of regional staff members, several off-menu items are available at many locations. The website also lists several popular options and gives step-by-step directions on how best to score them. The most famous of which may be the Brisket Hat Trick with smoked brisket, turkey, ham, creamy slaw, BBQ sauce, and your choice of cheese. The BBQ Bacon Cheddar Meatball and Chicken Parm Sub are also off-menu fan favorites. If these sound good to you — why wouldn't they? — don't forget to venture away from the tried-and-true options the next time you place an order.
Pro tip: There's a wrong and a right way to order secret menu items. For starters, make sure you go into the store and talk to an employee about your options face-to-face. Don't try to phone in an order or cause a delay in the drive-thru lane (if your location is lucky enough to have one in the first place). Utilizing the app is also an option, but consulting with the person who is actually making your food is typically your best bet. Who knows? They might even be able to fill you in on more secret menu surprises.
3. Know the lingo and order your sub fully involved
To truly consider yourself a Firehouse Subs pro, you also need to acquaint yourself with the brand's signature lingo. So, what is this special vocabulary I speak of? Well, if you've ever heard someone say "fully involved" while ordering and wondered what the heck they were talking about, you are not alone. I straight-up had to ask an employee the first time I witnessed it.
I'll save you some time, though, and possibly a moment of confusion. Fully involved is the quick and easy way to order any sandwich on the menu with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Nice. Knowing and using Firehouse Subs' slang will not only earn you a nod of recognition from the person you place your order with, but it will help speed up the process as well. Ask me how I know. Also, winning on two counts? Yes, please! Just say, "I'll have the (insert sandwich name here), fully involved," and you'll be good to go, no explanation needed.
4. Don't forget to choose your bread (wisely)
Firehouse Subs offers several different types of bread: White, wheat, and gluten-free sub rolls, sliced bread, and garlic bread. However, most people never branch out from the typical hoagie-style bun. Unless, of course, you're gluten-free, but I digress.
Ordering flat bread or garlic bread is a lesser-known ordering hack that everyone should know. Sometimes a sandwich simply tastes better with flat bread. Case in point: Firehouse's rivalry, Potbelly, didn't fare so well in a ranking of chain grilled cheese due to the use of a wheat sub roll. So yeah, sometimes flat bread is just a better pick. As for substituting garlic bread, I won't even do you the disservice of explaining why that's a freaking awesome idea. I mean, c'mon!
In addition, some people find Firehouse Subs' bread to be a bit crumbly, especially when compared to other popular chain establishments' offerings, but a lot of this can be remedied by making sure to order the right bread for the job. So, when prompted, remember that you have quite a few options. Consider the toppings, and select the bread that will simultaneously contain and accentuate them best.
5. Make anything spicy by adding sliced spicy peppers or swinging through the hot sauce bar
For those of you who can not only handle a bit of heat but also crave it, Firehouse Subs doesn't disappoint. It's a good thing, too, because even the name suggests they pack a bit of a punch in the spice department. Branding aside, when placing your next order, don't forget you can add sliced jalapeños, cherry peppers, or banana peppers to any sandwich you like for no extra cost. All you have to do is ask, or easier still, select them as an upgrade through the online platform.
In addition, Firehouse Subs has a pretty impressive hot sauce bar with a myriad of fun, flavorful, and, of course, spicy options. Stop by and put as many flavors as you like on your goodies. Or, better yet, add a few dashes to several ramekins so you can try more than one and still keep track of which are your favorites. Whatever route you go, don't forget to spice things up at Firehouse Subs. Yum! I probably spend too much time deciding on the perfect sauce, but once you get a look at the selection, you'll understand. Either way, Firehouse Subs makes taking your sandwiches to fiery heights not only easily attainable but free, so don't forget to cash in on this yummy perk.
6. Customize your order to your heart's content
At some places, customizing your order, i.e., swapping out or adding ingredients, is frowned upon, but not at Firehouse Subs. In fact, it takes the opposite approach and encourages customers to create the sandwich of their dreams, even if that means messing with one of its signature recipes. So, if you want double meat or two kinds of cheese, just ask. Or, if you're ordering for a picky kid and they don't want something, just tell the person you're ordering it from, and your wish is their command. Finally, am I right?
As someone who frequently wants to leave ingredients off and, yes, add extra cheese, knowing Firehouse Subs won't make my highly specific preferences a hassle is ordering gold. After all, I'm going to do it regardless, so it's nice to know I won't get penalized for it, even if the slight is just an employee complaining about it in the kitchen. All you picky eaters out there know what I'm talking about. Even if you aren't a fussy eater, knowing this ordering trick is the key to acquiring a sandwich that speaks to your specific appetite. Use it, and your stomach will thank you.
7. Lean into the convenience of the app
These days, everyone has an app, and yup, that includes Firehouse Subs. While downloading another app may not seem all that appealing to everyone, especially our friends with limited storage space on their devices, Firehouse Subs' platform makes acquiring its tasty sandwiches incredibly convenient. As a result, I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend it as a top ordering tip.
The Firehouse Subs app not only allows you to place pick-up orders super fast, but using it to do such also ensures your food is ready and waiting when you arrive. Talk about advantageous. In addition, using the app makes modifying your meal a breeze and eliminates surprise costs. You can see everything on the screen before finalizing your order. If you are wondering where the closest Firehouse Subs location is to you, the app can do that, too. It even allows you to access past orders so you can put your favorites in your cart at record speed. Lastly, the app enables you to manage and track your rewards points with the touch of a finger, so really, you have a lot to gain. Oh yeah, speaking of the rewards program...
8. Join the rewards program and remember to cash in on your free birthday sub
Another major perk associated with Firehouse Subs' app is that it allows you to sign up for the company's rewards program. I don't know about you, but I love it when brands give you benefits for being a regular customer, so this ordering tip really speaks to me. If you aren't sold just yet on handing over your personal information to the company, just wait until you hear what joining can get you. Something tells me you'll be ready to sign up once you do.
For starters, Firehouse Subs rewards members receive 50% off their first online order. I recommend you make it a big one to cash in on the most savings. Another program benefit is that you get a free medium sub every year for your birthday (if you go in the day before, the actual day, or the day after). Lastly, like any good rewards program, Firehouse Subs allows you to accrue points, which you can use to upgrade meals or even get free sandwiches. So, if you are a true fan of Firehouse Subs — which, obviously, you are since you're reading this — signing up for the rewards program is a no-brainer. Get in on the action, or you'll just be leaving money on the table. Nobody wants that.
9. Order off the kids' menu to save some cash
Look, we all know the drill. Regardless of the establishment, the kids' menu is reserved for children. For the most part, adults are not permitted to partake. Obviously, there are some exceptions to the rule, but you get the point. Even so, there is one way, albeit somewhat sneaky, to get around the restriction, and it can save you a ton of cash: Simply order a kid's meal to-go. You may not be able to dine in-house, and you'll only get a small portion, but the savings will start to pile up.
The kid's meals at Firehouse Subs come with a drink and a cookie, so when it comes to value, they are already off to a great start. In addition, each kid's meal only costs $6.99. Compared to a small adult sub, which costs about $7.50 (depending on the pick), that's quite a bit of savings when you add a drink and cookie to the equation. As for selection, the kids' menu features four options, all of which are hot sandwiches: Turkey, ham, meatball, and grilled cheese. That may restrict your ordering power a bit at Firehouse Subs — the chain has quite the extensive menu overall — but if pinching a few pennies is a top priority, ordering takeout from the kids' menu is undoubtedly the way to go.
10. Don't be shy about asking for extra pickles
People love Firehouse Subs' Kosher dill pickles. I can't blame them, either. They're a delicious garlicky treat that brings the entire deli-style experience together in expert fashion. After all, pickles and sandwiches are an iconic pairing, especially when both are done right. All too often, sandwich shops dial in the pickles, but not Firehouse Subs. Hooray! Whether you already are, or have yet to become a fan of Firehouse Subs' pickles, once you jump on board the popularity train, you'll be wise to remember that you get a few extra at no cost to you. All you have to do is ask, and they'll be happy to oblige.
When it comes to extra Firehouse pickles, you can opt to get them on your sandwich or on the side, whatever suits your fancy, really. As we discussed earlier, the employees are no strangers to customizations, either, so it's far from a hassle. Keep this trick and all the other ones I'm sure you've already committed to memory in mind the next time you visit a location, and you'll be ordering Firehouse subs like the best of them in no time. You'll probably save some money as well. Sweet!