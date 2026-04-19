10 Tips For Ordering Firehouse Subs You Should Know

Barring a first date, there's basically no bad time to enjoy Firehouse Subs. Its claim to fame is that it steams its sandwiches to ensure a warm and melty center with soft yet somehow simultaneously crispy bread, and if you're already a fan, you know the method pays off in spades. Heck, even if you aren't in the mood for a sandwich, the sides and salads hit the spot as well. Regardless of whether you're already tuned into the yummy offerings at Firehouse Subs or not, there are quite a few ordering tips anyone who visits the chain should know.

As a frequent Firehouse Subs customer, I've accumulated a collection of ordering tricks during my many visits. From taking advantage of Firehouse Subs' online platform to being in the know on secret menu items to remembering customizations are always encouraged and beyond, having a few of these helpful hacks in your back pocket will serve you well on your next visit. That is, of course, if you not only want to make the most of the establishment but also every sandwich or meal you order. Which, obviously, you do. So, stick with me, and your next trip to Firehouse Subs will be the best one yet.