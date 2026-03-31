6 Chain Club Sub Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

I grew up blocks away from an Italian deli with a lengthy menu of hot and cold sandwiches that, from a very young age, set the standard for my cold-cut expectations. One of my favorites, which was often stored ready-to-go in glass refrigerators, was the club sub: a crusty, mayo-laced, meat-heavy sandwich that always seemed to have the crispiest lettuce and freshest tomatoes. It was the perfect sub sandwich for beachy summer days and a welcome reprieve from heavy wintery foods, and to this day, remains one of my favorite types of sub sandwiches.

The club sub is based on the classic toasted sandwich, rumored to have first been served in exclusive clubs, but simply housed on a submarine roll instead of toasted white bread. Though it doesn't require the third layer of bread, it is otherwise built the same way: sliced chicken or turkey (or both), crispy bacon, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, and a generous layer of mayo. What makes a good club sub is the harmony of these simple ingredients, the quality of the bread, and the overall value of everything combined. When I set out to taste and rank club subs from six different national chains, I looked for subs stacked high with sliced meat, layered with flavorful bacon, and slathered with enough mayo to moisten the bread without drowning it. To my surprise, not many subs could pass what I believed to be a simple test, and only a few came out on top as near-perfect clubs.