Ranking Grilled Cheese From These 7 Restaurant Chains

As far as restaurant chain grilled cheese sandwiches go, Potbelly's is one you can skip. It's a shame, too, because I tend to like Potbelly's sandwiches as a whole. Unfortunately for the grilled cheese, though, it is lackluster at best.

Potbelly's Grilled Cheese Sandwich is available in three different bread options: White, multigrain, and flat. I went for the default setting when I ordered mine online, which just so happens to be multigrain. While this shouldn't be an issue, it is bread intended for more of a sub-like sandwich. As a result, it didn't get any semblance of a crispy exterior — someone should give the brand some tips. Instead, it was dry like the Sahara. Honestly, I'm not even sure any butter went into the equation. Maybe it's my mistake for not changing the bread selection to flat, but hey, I just went with the standard order. Regardless, the cheese-to-bread ratio was also off, i.e., there wasn't nearly enough cheese to balance out the abundance of thick bread. Ugh. At least it was nice and melty.

To make matters worse, Potbelly's Grilled Cheese is one of the priciest I sampled. More specifically, at $8.99 before tax, it's tied for first. So yeah, it's a failure all around. Sure, the use of cheddar cheese and a better-than-decent bread was nice, but the elements didn't come together as they should. If you're craving a gooey, crispy grilled cheese sandwich, this isn't the one.