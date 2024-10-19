How To Order Secret Menu Items That Fast Food Employees Will Actually Make
Often filled with unique combinations you won't find posted inside an establishment, the secret menu is a hot topic among those who frequent fast food restaurants. However, ordering from secret menus can sometimes agitate employees, especially when done during a rush. Fortunately, there are ways you can get precisely what you want without making the people working behind the counter resentful.
First off, secret menus vary from restaurant to restaurant, so not everyone ringing you up will know what you're asking for. For instance, if you're trying to order a Mexican hot chocolate from Starbucks' secret menu, you should know what's in it; in this case, a hot cocoa with cinnamon and several pumps of mocha, white chocolate, and cinnamon dolce syrup. Expecting every employee to have every secret menu memorized is one of the quickest ways to frustrate them. Do your research ahead of time so that you can fully explain exactly what you want.
Another thing to consider is how complex your order is and how long it will take to make. If the restaurant is experiencing a rush and you want a secret menu item that requires a lot of customization, you should probably hold off or prepare to be turned down. Now, if business is slow, ask away; just remember to be polite about it. Moreover, ordering secret menu items is best done inside so you don't hold up the drive-thru with something that might take 10 minutes to make.
Use technology to your advantage
Although there are many ordering hacks for Starbucks and other fast food restaurants, you might consider using an app if you want something from a secret menu. With the influx of people ordering online, many chains like Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell have expanded personalization options for items available on apps. Since many secret menu items are largely customizations of foods already on the menu, ordering ahead can help you get exactly what you want without holding up a line to explain the modifications to an employee.
Additionally, some restaurants have secret items that are only available through apps. For example, in 2023, Dunkin' Donuts launched member-exclusive drinks like the Brownie Batter Signature Latte. While anyone could technically order the item if they knew about it, those with the app were the first people to get access to it. There are also apps specifically designed for different chains' secret menus, so even if you order a customized item in person, you can quickly read off exactly what it is instead of just rattling off a name you came across online.
Digital self-service kiosks at fast food restaurants can also make ordering secret menu items a bit easier thanks to their ability to personalize orders. However, you'll still want to pay attention to whether or not the place is busy before doing so to avoid frustrating any stressed-out cooks.