8 Changes I Would Make To Costco's Bakery

When Costco reformulated its muffin recipe in late 2024/early 2025, it wasn't long before I heard people talking about the change. Friends, family, coworkers, people on the internet — I even heard Costco shoppers express their feelings about the new muffin recipe as I strolled through the wholesale club. While I'm sure some Costco shoppers enjoy (and perhaps even prefer) the new recipes, it feels like many more miss the original bakery muffins. The flavor and quality difference is undeniably noticeable. Besides the fact that the recipes themselves have changed, the new muffins are a fraction of the size, and some long-time favorites have been removed from the lineup.

Before this most recent change, Costco muffins were jumbo-sized, fluffier, and sold in six-packs. Shoppers could mix and match two packs of muffins (for a total of a dozen) and pay just $9.99. The new, smaller muffins are sold in eight-packs of individual flavors for $6.99. So now, shoppers are essentially paying more for less, and the muffins are often returned.

While we're on the topic of muffins, here's a potentially hot take: Costco should also consider bringing back the plastic-wrapped cardboard flats instead of using the plastic clamshells the bakery switched to a while back. While there's nothing wrong with the clamshells themselves, the shrink wrap kept the baked goods moist, so they stayed fresher longer. Most people aren't going to eat an entire pack of muffins — whether eight or a dozen — immediately.