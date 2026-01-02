The Often-Returned Costco Bakery Item You'll Want To Reconsider Buying

Costco's bakery muffins look like an easy win: Hunky in size, with classic flavors like chocolate and blueberry, and hard-to-beat prices that break down to less than a dollar a muffin. But dig into customer reviews and online discussions, and Costco's muffins come up often as an item people frequently say they've returned (or at least thought about it), or regretted buying. (It probably doesn't hurt that Costco has a notoriously lenient return policy that allows people to return even partially eaten food.)

One of the most common complaints is size. Shoppers in the past noted that the muffins were too large to finish before they dry out or go stale. Costco apparently noticed this in 2025 and shrank both the individual muffin size and the number in a package, but there's no pleasing everybody, and some shoppers equally take issue with this reformulation, while others prefer it. Some also complain that muffins can no longer be mixed and matched freely due to inconsistent sizes and quantities across flavors. Some shoppers say this forces them to freeze the extras or risk waste — so, those who don't want to do that can just avail themselves of that generous return policy to offload the extras.

Texture is another recurring issue. Many customers describe the muffins as dry or crumbly, particularly the blueberry and chocolate varieties, with some saying they seem dry compared to earlier versions. Others point to excessive sweetness, saying the sugar overwhelms any actual flavor, making the muffins more like dessert than breakfast.