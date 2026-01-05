9 Costco Hot Dog Facts Only A True Food Court Fan Would Know

There is a reason Costco boasts millions of loyal members worldwide. Beyond the thrill of finding bulk snacks at unbeatable prices and the satisfaction of a cheaper fill-up at the gas station, one stop has become a near-sacred part of the Costco experience: the food court. And the shining star of the food court, beloved by bargain hunters and grill masters alike, is the lauded $1.50 hot dog and soda combo meal — a deal that has barely changed in decades.

What started as a modest hot dog cart outside the San Diego Costco in 1984 has grown into a member-favorite food court icon that keeps competing club-style warehouses on their toes and keeps members coming through the doors. Whether you are partial to a dog before navigating the warehouse's cavernous aisles or after wrangling a mile-long receipt, you're not a true food court devotee unless you know these 9 facts about the Costco hot dog.