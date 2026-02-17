Costco Will Finally Let Customers Order Custom Cakes And Deli Platters Online: What To Know

It's not totally clear when you'll be able to start placing those cake or meat tray orders. Vachris said that online orders would be enabled sometime during 2026 (specifically within "12 months" of the investor call), meaning there could still be several months before customers see the update. Orders would likely be accepted via the Costco app. One Reddit thread appeared to show a screenshot of the app's custom cake ordering function, though it's unclear whether the poster successfully placed an order, so it could simply be a test. Other customers have noted that the option isn't yet visible for everyone, and an employee said to keep an eye on the app as it slowly rolls out nationwide.

Costco currently only allows customers to order baked goods online for a limited selection of standard products. Though ordering custom items like personalized cakes with celebratory messages is a slightly complicated process, requiring customers to fill out a form by hand at a store bakery, and phone orders are not an option, effectively requiring two trips to the store. Online orders should streamline the process and may also reduce errors that sometimes happen with handwritten forms, making it easier for members to get exactly what they ordered.