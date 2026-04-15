7 Sandwiches You Should Probably Avoid Ordering At Subway

With around 20,000 shops in the United States alone, Subway is one of the most prominent sandwich chains in the country. Known for its endless customizations, employees are considered "sandwich artists" and will build your sub exactly the way you want it. Of course, you can also order off the existing sandwich menu, but it turns out that some of these on-menu staples are less than desirable according to customer reviews.

There's a belief that genius ordering hacks can right the ship, but many of these widely-panned subs are beyond such help. As we'll uncover in our methodology at the end of the article, these subs are consistently flagged by guests as being poor quality, with negative feedback appearing most often. Let's see why — as reviews published in the last year decree — that customers say you should avoid ordering these seven sandwiches from Subway.