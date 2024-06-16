The 12 Most Genius Ordering Hacks At Subway

Founded in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1965, Subway has grown from a single sub shop to one of the U.S.'s most popular restaurant chains. With about $10 billion in sales in 2023, the chain placed 8th in Nation's Restaurant News's 2024 Top 500 list. Subway is also the restaurant with the most locations in the U.S., and it doesn't stop there. According to the sandwich chain's official site, the restaurant is also present in over 100 countries, making for a grand total of more than 37,000 locations around the world.

While all of this may sound impressive, for Subway fans, it's easy to see how the restaurant is so successful. After all, the chain doesn't just serve tasty subs and wraps; you can order one any way you want. Everyone has a favorite Subway order (or two), but you might not even know just how customizable your items can be. There are all sorts of order tweaks you can ask for that just might blow your mind. From fresher bread to secret menu items to an even more delicious cookie, here are 12 genius hacks to take your Subway order to the next level.