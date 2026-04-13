9 US Presidents' Favorite Candy

If there's one thing you can count on in U.S. politics, it's the public's fascination with what each president likes to eat or drink. During campaign season, headlines regularly feature what candidates reach for when they're hungry. This obsession with presidential food isn't a 21st-century phenomenon. In the 1950s, for example, the public eagerly devoured recipes from the Eisenhower administration. From favorite desserts to preferred snacks, people have long been curious about what the occupants of the White House like to chow down on.

Records of presidential candy preferences before the 1900s are scarce, which isn't all that surprising. Until about the mid-1800s, candy was mainly used to preserve food or to disguise the taste of medicine. While sweets did exist as treats, it wasn't until the mid- to late-1800s that sugar became affordable enough for people to produce candy purely for enjoyment. Since then, its popularity has only grown. Today, we can confirm that at least nine U.S. presidents had a favorite type of candy they were known to enjoy.