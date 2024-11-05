What Flavor Is The Pink Starburst Supposed To Be?
Pink Starburst has a hold on candy fans — it's the one everyone seems to go for, trading yellows and oranges to snag the elusive pinks. But what is the pink flavor, exactly? We rarely call it by its flavor name — "pink" is all we need to recognize it. The answer is simple, though: It's strawberry. Starburst somehow turned pink into a flavor all its own.
This idea of iconic but mysterious flavors isn't unique to Starburst. Candy corn, for example, has a taste so distinct we just call it "candy corn flavor," but it's actually a blend of vanilla and marshmallow, sometimes honey. From pink Starburst to a rainbow of Skittles to a Halloween handful of candy corn, some candies don't need to be identified by their true flavor to be a hit with fans.
Pink is the fan-favorite Starburst flavor
The pink Starburst is statistically the fan favorite, consistently chosen as the most popular flavor among devotees. Its demand is so strong that you can buy bags filled exclusively with the pink flavor. And when people say they want to be "treated like a pink Starburst," they're channeling the flavor's VIP vibes. Starburst, made by candy giant Mars Wrigley (the company behind Skittles, M&M's, and other iconic treats), has embraced pink's fame in its marketing.
Originally launched as Opal Fruits in Britain in 1960, the candy made its way to U.S. shores with the Starburst name in 1967; the U.K. eventually adopted the name to match in 1998. Since then, they've remained a popular and recognizable favorite, with each color signaling a familiar flavor. Another reason to love them? Starburst is gluten-free, making it accessible for even more candy aficionados to enjoy.