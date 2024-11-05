What Flavor Is The Pink Starburst Supposed To Be?

Pink Starburst has a hold on candy fans — it's the one everyone seems to go for, trading yellows and oranges to snag the elusive pinks. But what is the pink flavor, exactly? We rarely call it by its flavor name — "pink" is all we need to recognize it. The answer is simple, though: It's strawberry. Starburst somehow turned pink into a flavor all its own.

This idea of iconic but mysterious flavors isn't unique to Starburst. Candy corn, for example, has a taste so distinct we just call it "candy corn flavor," but it's actually a blend of vanilla and marshmallow, sometimes honey. From pink Starburst to a rainbow of Skittles to a Halloween handful of candy corn, some candies don't need to be identified by their true flavor to be a hit with fans.