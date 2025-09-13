10 Dishes Americans Love That Seem Absolutely Strange To Everyone Else

Every country has foods that make perfect sense at home, but don't really translate in other places. For the U.S., that list is longer than you might think. Some dishes that are widely known and well-loved in the States often make people in other countries scratch their heads. As a Canadian, I grew up with tons of American foods that I absolutely adore, but even for me, there are a few dishes that are baffling.

When you grow up with certain foods that scream comfort and childhood memories, it seems almost inconceivable that they're not universally loved. However, that's not always the case. Take peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. In the U.S. and Canada, they're about as ordinary as you can get. However, in many other countries they're often seen as an odd, cloying mash-up. That's partly because some of the ingredients aren't popular in other countries, but more so that the combination of flavors and textures is just off-putting to many people.

Then there are dishes that maybe you had to grow up with to love. Like, what even is sweet potato casserole? Many people get the mashed sweet potatoes part, but then adding sugar and marshmallows on top? For those who haven't tried the dish (and even some who have), that part just seems bizarre. And those aren't the only dishes that confuse people outside of the States. These are 10 American dishes that people in other countries find odd, over-the-top, or just downright wrong.