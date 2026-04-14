6 Worst Starbucks Orders, According To Baristas

Baristas don't get enough credit. All day, they're barked at by an unending line of undercaffeinated, impatient customers who tend to demand a standard of craftsmanship from which they'll accept no deviation, and yet do not often seem to appreciate. The baristas at Starbucks, magnet as it is for those inclined toward all manner of experimental customizations, bear the brunt of the public's general indifference toward their labors; an indifference that is particularly mystifying, as their entire job is working tirelessly to bring your weird, frothy visions to fruition.

Of course, that doesn't mean that the barista grinding away at your epic litany of stipulated syrups and half-caffeinated cravings is particularly happy to help. Which is to say, some orders are worse than others. Whether that's because they're a complicated mess to make, or considered by the professionals concocting them to be basically undrinkable, depends on the order in question, and there's a fair amount of crossover between the two.

Here's the bottom of the barrel, according to a consensus of baristas on social media. To ensure that there wasn't some unlikely bot convention commissioned by a few disgruntled and vengeful baristas, we also corroborated the picks by talking with real-life Starbucks coffee slingers in Richmond, Virginia. Their names have been changed to protect them from the ire of management and rabid customers alike.