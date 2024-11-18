The Reason Starbucks' Logo Is A Siren

As internationally well-known as Starbucks is, the company has plenty of mysteries and fun facts for customers to dive into. From the many ordering hacks to understanding all of the different types of iced coffee available at Starbucks, the company has no shortage of interesting facets. Even the company's humble beginnings are full of interesting tidbits.

The only thing more famous than Starbucks' products is its logo, which is recognized around the world. Nearly everyone can recognize the green siren, but few know why the logo is a siren in the first place. The truth is that the siren was chosen specifically to match the nautical-inspired name of the company.

The Starbucks name actually comes from the book "Moby Dick." Due to the story's strong ties to the sea, the company felt compelled to get a logo that was equally inspired by the sea. Illustrations of sirens from old marine books served as the visual inspiration and the Starbucks siren was born.