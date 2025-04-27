Is Starbucks Considered Fast Food?

Outlets of Starbucks, the largest coffeehouse chain in the world, are as ubiquitous as those of fast food behemoths such as McDonald's and Subway. It's iconic for more reasons than simply popularizing the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Consider the chain's history: It started out as a specialty coffee roaster in Seattle that, at one point, was known for being an easy sit-down joint with comfy armchairs and jazz wafting through the air. The few Starbucks Reserve outlets, very different from regular Starbucks, still channel the company's one-time unique selling proposition of making elevated and specialty coffee in an unhurried environment.

However, despite it being predominantly known for coffee and beverages, Starbucks now fits many of the criteria of a fast food chain, which are also commonly called quick-service restaurants. This includes its grab-and-go format for anyone looking for a caffeine fix, standardized décor across the world, online ordering through its mobile app, and drive-thru pickups that account for over 70% of orders. Not only is Starbucks a fast food chain, it is a very successful one. In fact, Starbucks was in the QSR Magazine-published QSR 50 (a list comparing total sales of American fast food companies) in 2021, where it was only bested by McDonald's. Even Starbucks CEO since 2024, Brian Niccol, previously held top spots at fast food chains Taco Bell and Chipotle.