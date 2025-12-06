Your Starbucks Barista Might Make You This Secret Menu Brownie Frappuccino (If You Ask Nicely)

It might have been Burger King that coined the slogan "have it your way," but Starbucks also embodies the spirit of customization. At the Seattle-based global coffee chain, customers really can have their drink exactly as they like it. Though Starbucks has trimmed down its drink menu, customers are free to add in syrups, sauces, and foams to pre-existing menu items, and do they ever! In fact, over the years, customization-minded Starbucks aficionados have formed communities to share uniquely customized concoctions via a "secret menu." Some Starbucks secret menu items have even become official menu items (the Pink Drink is perhaps the best example, though the Green Drink might soon take its place). Others remain somewhat under the radar. And boy have we got a delicious and ingenious secret menu item for you to try.

Known online as both the brownie Frappuccino and the chocolate chip brownie Frappuccino, this secret menu drink is a customization of Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. To order it, simply ask for a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino with extra mocha drizzle and dark caramel sauce. You can also add in extra cookie crumbles. The amount of added mocha and caramel will vary based on your preference and drink size. If you prefer something sweeter, you can double either the mocha or caramel sauce depending on which flavor you like more. Or, if you want something less sweet, you can request just one extra pump of both. Then again, this isn't the only way to achieve a brownie Frappuccino. It is an unofficial menu item after all, so we've gathered a few more ways to customize and order this special Starbucks drink.