Your Starbucks Barista Might Make You This Secret Menu Brownie Frappuccino (If You Ask Nicely)
It might have been Burger King that coined the slogan "have it your way," but Starbucks also embodies the spirit of customization. At the Seattle-based global coffee chain, customers really can have their drink exactly as they like it. Though Starbucks has trimmed down its drink menu, customers are free to add in syrups, sauces, and foams to pre-existing menu items, and do they ever! In fact, over the years, customization-minded Starbucks aficionados have formed communities to share uniquely customized concoctions via a "secret menu." Some Starbucks secret menu items have even become official menu items (the Pink Drink is perhaps the best example, though the Green Drink might soon take its place). Others remain somewhat under the radar. And boy have we got a delicious and ingenious secret menu item for you to try.
Known online as both the brownie Frappuccino and the chocolate chip brownie Frappuccino, this secret menu drink is a customization of Starbucks' Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. To order it, simply ask for a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino with extra mocha drizzle and dark caramel sauce. You can also add in extra cookie crumbles. The amount of added mocha and caramel will vary based on your preference and drink size. If you prefer something sweeter, you can double either the mocha or caramel sauce depending on which flavor you like more. Or, if you want something less sweet, you can request just one extra pump of both. Then again, this isn't the only way to achieve a brownie Frappuccino. It is an unofficial menu item after all, so we've gathered a few more ways to customize and order this special Starbucks drink.
More alterations to amp up this Starbucks secret menu item
Now, let's say you want to order something that tastes like a brownie Frappuccino, but you aren't a fan of the coffee flavor in the Mocha Cookie Frappuccino. You can absolutely still enjoy a brownie Frappuccino, just with a different base. For this Starbucks secret menu item, order a simple vanilla bean Frappuccino with java chips and mocha sauce to give it a chocolatey twist. Top with whipped cream and mocha drizzle; if you'd still like caramel sauce, ask for that in and on top of the drink as well.
You can also stack additional customizations to make this brownie-flavored blended drink your own. If you're ordering a brownie Frappuccino during the holidays, for example, you can request sugar cookie cold foam on top instead of whipped cream. This will turn your brownie Frappuccino into a brookie (a combination of a brownie and a cookie) Frappuccino. You can also add peppermint syrup for a minty chocolate twist or hazelnut syrup for a Nutella brownie drink. So go ahead and pull up your Starbucks app (one of the few fast food apps worth downloading) and get to customizing. You might be surprised at the tastiness you can create.
Tips for customizing drinks at Starbucks
While customization is a core aspect of Starbucks' business, it is important to note that more isn't always better. When crafting your brownie Frappuccino, be sure to keep your alterations focused and feasible. For example, adding in more than one or two additional sauces and syrups may make your Frappuccino too sweet. Additionally, added ingredients can change your drink's consistency (and not in a good way), with extra sauces rendering your Frappuccino goopy. Extra syrups and sauces may also leave little room for core ingredients such as milk and coffee.
Be sure to be mindful of any hacks that call for adding food menu items to drinks. Some Starbucks customers have suggested adding the chain's brownies to the Frappuccino blender. However, many Starbucks locations will not or cannot add in food menu items to drinks as it can damage drink-making equipment. It is also important to understand that Starbucks may not be able to make every secret menu item, and that the secret menu is unofficial and fan-made. That means it's most helpful to order a brownie Frappuccino not by name, but according to the menu item and additions it's made with. Just remember, one of the best ordering hacks at Starbucks is to simply be polite to your barista when making special requests.