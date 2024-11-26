How Much Caffeine Is In A Starbucks Frappuccino?

Sometimes we go to Starbucks for a day's worth of zippy energy in a cup, and sometimes we just want a sweet treat to get us through the day. When it comes to Frappuccinos, are we getting both? Well, yes and no — the sweetness is a given, but the exact caffeine content depends on which Frappuccino you grab.

For the chain's classic Coffee Frappuccino, for instance, the caffeine varies by size: a tall (12 ounces) has about 65 milligrams, a grande (16 ounces) includes 95 milligrams, and a venti (24 ounces) packs 125 milligrams. To compare, an average cup of brewed coffee has roughly 90 milligrams of caffeine per 8 ounces, meaning that the Coffee Frappuccino is a pretty good halfway point between flavor and fuel. Though this also comes with a hefty amount of sugar, it's not like comparing the caffeine in Coke and coffee. These sweet frozen drinks actually have enough caffeine to substitute for a real coffee.

However, some Starbucks Frappuccinos are completely caffeine-free! Just like Starbucks has different types of iced coffees with varying levels of caffeine, the chain separates their Frappuccinos into two sections on the menu: coffee and crème. Many crème flavors like Vanilla Bean or the ever-popular Strawberry have a dessert vibe without the buzz, making them perfect for caffeine-free cravings. (Note that some options like Matcha or Peppermint Mocha do contain small amounts of caffeine, though.) On the other hand, all coffee-based Frappuccinos have caffeine; some bring a major kick, like the Espresso flavor, which includes both coffee and espresso.