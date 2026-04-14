8 Ways Chili's Beats Applebee's Every Time
Restaurants Applebee's and Chili's have long been compared to one another. It's understandable, as they're both casual dining establishments with vast menus and similar prices (generally speaking), and sometimes, from far away, the buildings also look alike. But honestly, this is where the similarities end.
Chili's and Applebee's are two totally different vibes — period. Applebee's is meant to evoke a good old American bar-and-grille atmosphere, and Chili's is more of a blend of Tex-Mex and American cuisine. Walking into one is not the same as entering the other, and while Applebee's isn't all that bad, Chili's usually takes the win. Here are eight ways that Chili's beats Applebee's every single time.
1. The chips and salsa at Chili's are perfect
Quite often, it's not worth ordering chips and salsa at many other restaurants, but Chili's is the exception. In fact, the chips and salsa at Chili's are so good that they should be studied in a lab. There's truly no beating its chips at any casual-dining chain — they're perfect fried triangles. You can tell they're made daily because they always taste fresh. They're thinner than most chips, and may seem delicate, but are sturdier than they look and don't break easily. They're sometimes extra-salty (meant as a compliment), and when paired with Chili's salsa — which is mild and full of flavor — it's true bliss.
Applebee's offers an appetizer of chips with both salsa and spinach and artichoke dip, rather than just salsa, but neither the chips nor the salsa compares at all. If you're lucky, the chips are fresh, and the salsa is certainly edible, but it lacks the flavor of the Chili's version. The spinach dip is pretty good, but it tastes like something from the freezer aisle at the grocery store, which isn't great for the price and the appetizer's overall quality.
2. Chili's chicken game is better
One of the best things to order at Chili's is an order of Chicken Crispers, which are described as being for "adults who still crave chicken tenders." They come in several variations: Honey Chipotle, Nashville Hot, and Crispy (aka regular-style). You also get two dipping sauce options, including Buffalo, Buffalo Ranch, and Honey Mustard, and you can choose how many tenders you get. And while the customization options are thoughtful and appreciated, the biggest draw is the taste: these crispers are genuinely delicious and actually taste like good chicken tenders.
Over at Applebee's, the chicken game is not so great. There is a chicken section of the menu that offers chicken tender platter and plate options; the difference is that the platter comes with a couple extra tenders and two sides, rather than one. And although they look like Chili's Chicken Crispers (if you squint), they are not as good. They're crispy enough, sure, but the chicken itself generally tastes sort of rubbery, like it was cooked for way too long on a flat-top grill by me in a backyard. There's just no comparison.
3. The Triple Dipper at Chili's beats Applebee's copycat appetizer
The Triple Dipper is not only the king of Chili's appetizers, but it's also a major reason the chain reached a new generation. In recent years, the starter became popular online with Gen Z, and in 2025, Chili's told NPR that they sold 41 million Triple Dippers. It's viral for a reason: You get three appetizers in one. The mozzarella sticks alone are delicious — and, in our opinion, the best individual appetizer you can order at Chili's — but it's nice to have more than one option in a single order.
Applebee's has since blatantly copied Chili's by adding an appetizer called the New Ultimate Trio in August 2025. The thing is, the appetizer options just aren't as tasty as those from Chili's — you'd be better off ordering Applebee's best appetizer, the Chicken Wonton Tacos on their own, if anything. The mozzarella sticks taste like they are filled with string cheese. The chicken quesadilla is okay, but tastes like I made it in my microwave. Overall, while the Trio is a Chili's staple, Applebee's version falls short.
4. Chili's queso is better than Applebee's queso
The Skillet Beef Queso at Chili's has always been amazing, though they changed the recipe from the one we all knew and loved back in the day. And while some people are up in arms about it, I find that the new queso is still very good. There's not much to it — it's just regular skillet queso with beef added. But it's the simplicity that makes it delicious. There's also a Southwestern Queso option now, made with a blend of cheeses, green chiles, sweet onion, and a splash of lime. It's a little smoky, and you can taste the spices.
Applebee's has no queso or other dip that compares in taste. The chain's White Queso is extremely sad-looking and tastes as if it came straight from a jar from the grocery store (and then into a microwave). That said, you're also lucky if it comes out warm at all — in my experience (and I am not alone in this), it's served cold. Chili's may have changed its queso from its old perfect form, but Applebee's bland, cold queso still can't compete.
5. The Guiltless Grill section of Chili's menu is actually tasty (and Applebee's offers nothing like it)
Many chain restaurants offer a "light" section of the menu, with options that are not as caloric or extravagant as other menu items. And while this usually translates to "not very good" or "bland," Chili's Guiltless Grill, as it's called, however, is actually pretty dang good. There are some quality, tasty menu options on there, like the Santa Fe Salad, a longtime personal favorite, made with flavor-packed grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, tortilla strips, ranch, and Santa Fe sauce. Generally, the five items on the Guiltless Grill menu are flavorful and well-seasoned — just as good as the other menu items, only a bit lighter.
Applebee's, on the other hand, does not offer such a section on their menu. In fact, the only "light" option that the Applebee's menu appears to have is the blandest-looking plate of grilled chicken and sides anyone has ever seen. I suppose there's also the Blackened Cajun Salmon, but it's basically the same entree, served with the same boring sides (mashed potatoes and broccoli that looks like it came out of the freezer). A light section of a menu isn't just for people counting calories; it's also a thoughtful addition for people with more sensitive stomachs or dietary restrictions. Applebee's, step up.
6. Drink options at Chili's are more exciting
At Chili's, you have so many options for drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The chain's non-alcoholic drink options are honestly really fun, and there are a lot of them. There are several variations of lemonade, as well as a bunch of different iced teas like mango, blackberry, and watermelon. As for cocktails, Chili's has so many great margarita options that you're bound to find a flavor you like.
The non-alcoholic drinks at Applebee's feel very generic and not as appetizing. Like Chili's, Applebee's also offers flavored lemonades, but each one looks like bright food coloring in a glass, which is kind of off-putting. There are also a few flavored iced teas on the menu, but they aren't as exciting, and the flavors are kind of boring. That said, Applebee's margaritas aren't bad (albeit a little watery, in my experience); the flavor pairings at Chili's, to me, are just more thoughtful and overall fun.
7. Chili's feels like it has a more of an overall identity
Applebee's is sort of all over the place with its menu, while Chili's at least tries to mostly stick with the Tex-Mex theme, overall. There's enough of a throughline in the Chili's menu that even the menu items that don't quite fit into the Tex-Mex category still feel like they're supposed to be there. This cohesiveness just generally makes it a more trustworthy choice, as a customer. The menu at Applebee's is a pile of random dishes and all kinds of cuisines. There's no way I trust this chain restaurant to make all of these types of meals.
In addition to serving way too many kinds of food, the atmosphere at Applebee's can be described best as "general restaurant." It feels like you could be anywhere. Chili's isn't the most exciting place, sure, but it's slightly elevated and more vibrant. It just feels more alive inside, like there's a reason for leaving your home to dine there. If Applebee's would lean into being strictly an American bar and grill, serving burgers, wings, and bar food, the identity crisis could be resolved.
8. General food quality at Chili's is better
Although Applebee's has improved over the years with some dishes, Chili's, hands down, has superior food that is better cooked and more flavorful. Multiple sections of their menu have decent-tasting items, as opposed to Applebee's, which has more stinkers than anything. People have described the food at Applebee's as "aggressively average," which is a fair assessment. It's not bad, it's just so incredibly basic.
Applebee's food also quite literally tastes like it's been cooked in a microwave – reheated, even. And a lot of the time, the food isn't even reheated enough and comes out cold. Chili's may not be perfect, but it never tastes like something from the microwave. When you're served a meal, it looks at least respectable. At Applebee's, the plating is as average as the taste. The side of broccoli included in some of the entrees is one of the sadder sights to see — you could do better in your own kitchen, for much cheaper.