8 Ways Chili's Beats Applebee's Every Time

Quite often, it's not worth ordering chips and salsa at many other restaurants, but Chili's is the exception. In fact, the chips and salsa at Chili's are so good that they should be studied in a lab. There's truly no beating its chips at any casual-dining chain — they're perfect fried triangles. You can tell they're made daily because they always taste fresh. They're thinner than most chips, and may seem delicate, but are sturdier than they look and don't break easily. They're sometimes extra-salty (meant as a compliment), and when paired with Chili's salsa — which is mild and full of flavor — it's true bliss.

Applebee's offers an appetizer of chips with both salsa and spinach and artichoke dip, rather than just salsa, but neither the chips nor the salsa compares at all. If you're lucky, the chips are fresh, and the salsa is certainly edible, but it lacks the flavor of the Chili's version. The spinach dip is pretty good, but it tastes like something from the freezer aisle at the grocery store, which isn't great for the price and the appetizer's overall quality.