Burger Showdown: Applebee's Vs Chili's

Craving a good burger? A stop by Applebee's or Chili's might be in your near future. These restaurants are more fast casual than fast food and offer lengthy menus that feature freshly cooked burgers to order. There's no shortage of topping combinations and specials, so we tried some of the most popular options to see which were the best.

We were "eatin' good in the neighborhood" at Applebee's, but also sampled some of the spicy, savory, and zesty options on Chili's menu. We put some of the tastiest burgers from each chain to the test to see which reigned supreme.

Focusing on classic favorites like the double-decker burger with cheese, bacon burger, and mushroom-loaded burger, we were able to compare across categories. While there were a few features that were the same across the board at each chain, the two restaurants put their own spin on burgers that had very similar ingredients — and what's a burger without great fries?

We stuck with this classic side with each order, although you can switch them out for other options if you prefer. Overall, the quality at both Chili's and Applebee's is fantastic, especially given the price — but when push comes to shove, which one wins the battle for the best burger?