The Overpriced Appetizer That's Not Worth Ordering At Most Restaurants
For decades, chips and salsa have been the default welcome snack at many restaurants; no questions asked, or extra charge. That little basket of golden, salty tortilla triangles and the ramekin of bright red salsa that shows up the moment you sit down was one of the little joys of dining out. But lately, that old tradition has started to fade, and more and more restaurants are slipping a price tag onto something that used to be free.
Now, no one is denying that restaurants have expenses. Between labor costs, rising food prices, and everything else happening in the economy, it's understandable that businesses are looking for ways to cut losses and add revenue. But asking diners to pay anywhere several dollars, or more, for what used to be a complimentary snack, feels like a shift in values.
It's not just about the money; it's about the principle. This isn't a gourmet appetizer loaded with premium ingredients. It's a basic combo that restaurants used to proudly hand out with a smile. The switch hits even harder when the appetizer isn't particularly special. Think bulk bag chips, or bland salsa. It's not that chips and salsa aren't good ... they are. However, when restaurants charge, it's hard to feel like you're getting value for your money. And unfortunately, at many Mexican restaurants, free chips and salsa are becoming a thing of the past.
Are complimentary snacks becoming a thing of the past?
Sometimes, the anticipation of free chips and salsa sets the tone for eating out. It makes the whole dining atmosphere feel welcoming, leaving you feeling like you were being cared for before you even spent a dime. And sure, you can make restaurant-worthy salsa at home, but that defeats the purpose of heading out. It's supposed to be a service gesture, just like when diners offer unlimited refills, or Italian spots give you complimentary bread and dipping oil.
So, when Mexican restaurants charge diners for this opening bite, diners may feel a little cheated. But it's not just about customer expectations. Sure, prices are rising across the board, but when that same $5 could go toward a small taco plate or dessert, paying for plain old chips just doesn't feel like a good deal. Thankfully, there are restaurants out there that still do it the old way; you can still snag some free chips and salsa at Chili's, for example.
But as this pay-to-crunch trend becomes more mainstream, it will make people rethink what's worth ordering. If the chips are not generously portioned, freshly made, or served with mouthwatering salsa, they may as well not be served at all. You'd be better off saving your cash for something that fills you up. At the end of the day, it's about retaining a small, valuable restaurant tradition.