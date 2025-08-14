The Overpriced Appetizer That's Not Worth Ordering At Most Restaurants

For decades, chips and salsa have been the default welcome snack at many restaurants; no questions asked, or extra charge. That little basket of golden, salty tortilla triangles and the ramekin of bright red salsa that shows up the moment you sit down was one of the little joys of dining out. But lately, that old tradition has started to fade, and more and more restaurants are slipping a price tag onto something that used to be free.

Now, no one is denying that restaurants have expenses. Between labor costs, rising food prices, and everything else happening in the economy, it's understandable that businesses are looking for ways to cut losses and add revenue. But asking diners to pay anywhere several dollars, or more, for what used to be a complimentary snack, feels like a shift in values.

It's not just about the money; it's about the principle. This isn't a gourmet appetizer loaded with premium ingredients. It's a basic combo that restaurants used to proudly hand out with a smile. The switch hits even harder when the appetizer isn't particularly special. Think bulk bag chips, or bland salsa. It's not that chips and salsa aren't good ... they are. However, when restaurants charge, it's hard to feel like you're getting value for your money. And unfortunately, at many Mexican restaurants, free chips and salsa are becoming a thing of the past.