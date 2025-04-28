The Best Applebee's Appetizer Is An Asian Fusion Masterpiece

Restaurant-goers across the board generally seem to have positive feedback for these Asian fusion chicken wonton tacos, and the appetizer is praised for its crunchy, crispy texture and flavor. Another reason why it's the best among Applebee's appetizers is because it's a good deal for what you pay, especially if you get it half-priced, which is still an option at some locations during happy hour. Basically: It's a tasty little treat that won't break the bank, and it's available at most locations so you don't have to worry about not being able to find it.

Its popularity may also come from the fact that Applebee's itself has mixed reviews regarding its quality. While there are some ride or die fans of certain items, people know they aren't dining at a five-star restaurant when they pull up to Applebee's for some grub. Even our own Applebee's appetizer ranking found many of the dishes to be sorely lacking, with items failing to deliver in taste or in per-dollar quality and overall worth. Our lowest ranked appetizer, the white queso dip with chips, certainly left us wanting for a bigger portion with a better balanced flavor profile that wasn't just salt, salt, and more salt. Since Applebee's chicken wonton tacos manage to strike a beautiful flavor balance and are often 50% off, they automatically get a head start on this list. So next time you pop in to your local joint, give this Asian fusion dish a try and see for yourself if it's worth the hype.