10 Cocktails That Are Slowly Disappearing From Bar And Restaurant Menus

If you didn't realize that daiquiris came in non-frozen varieties, well, consider yourself in good company. Most people recognize these drinks in their slushie form. Those versions are certainly refreshing on a hot day, and it means that the classic preparation of this cocktail – rum, simple syrup, and lime shaken with ice — falls to the wayside. For Sanwar Mal Khokhar of Sanjh in Dallas, the reason why the classic daiquiri has lost favor is because its non-frozen form isn't very forgiving. "If it is even slightly off, the guest feels it immediately. In a time where guests are less willing to take risks on something unfamiliar, the frozen version becomes the safer choice," he says. Robert Lang, lead bartender at Mama Tried in Miami, points to the fact that frozen daiquiris were popularized in typically hot, tourist destinations. Its slightly less refreshing, shaken predecessor never got its time in the spotlight.

This isn't it for the daiquiri, though. Bar owner of Johnny's Gold Brick in Houston, Benjy Mason, notes that the daiquiri isn't disappearing entirely, but it is transforming. "Classic shaken daiquiris are undergoing a quiet renaissance. The surge in rum knowledge and the realization that great cocktails combine ingredients and technique mean that a classic daiquiri is a great litmus test for a bar's commitment to quality."

Another reason why the daiquiri has said a silent goodbye, per Ivy Mix, co-owner of Whoopsie Daisy in Brooklyn, may be quite simple: Everyone already knows what it is. "Putting a daiquiri on your menu and having it take up space is kind of pointless. It is rum, sugar, and lime. The bartender probably knows how to make it," she says.