9 Best Store-Bought Dry Rubs, According To Chefs

Fire & Smoke Society has over 40 rubs and spices, but Travis Watson's favorite is the Black & Tan Steak Rub. This blend is a combination of mainly salt, pepper, and garlic and is a top steak seasoning among the brand's fans. "It's incredible!" Watson said. "All the spices are ground coarse to add texture and promote establishing a great bark." The dry rub is also delicious on lamb, pork, and brisket. Just be mindful not to make this crucial mistake that's easy to do if you're smoking brisket at home.

When shopping, Watson tells us what he looks for that separates an average rub from a great one. "One of the first qualities I look for is the texture of the grind," he said. "We want the rub to enhance flavor, but a great rub can enhance much more than that. I want salt to be low on the ingredient list. Some rubs can be very heavy on the salt, and that makes the entire mix unbalanced. You can always add more salt to something if you feel it's lacking, but once something is too salty, there is very little that you can do to correct it."

Avoiding salt altogether? Fire & Smoke Society has two salt-free dry rubs. The tangy Dilly-Licious blend works well on fish, chicken, and salads. Or try the Brazen Pig BBQ Blend, which is a mix of paprika, cumin, mustard, brown sugar, and more, on any meat you toss on the grill.