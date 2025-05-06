20 Of The Best Side Dishes To Serve With Fish

Crafting a meal at home isn't easy. Not only do you have to shop for your main proteins, but you also have to build out side dishes to complement the flavors and — both metaphorically and literally — fill in the gaps on your plate.

Finding side dishes that pair well with fish can be especially tricky, seeing as how much the flavor and textures of fish can vary. In other words, the side dish that you use for canned sardines may not be the one you'd use for a tuna steak and vice versa. But, as long as you find ways to create flavor harmony and keep the texture, flavor, and mouthfeel of your fish in mind, you shouldn't have any trouble picking a side dish that works for your protein of choice.

Luckily for you, we did some of the heavy lifting and compiled a list of the best side dishes to pair with fish. Not only did we consider the flavors of each of the sides, but also what types of fish (and preparations) might be best suited for each of them.