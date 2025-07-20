If Your Seasoning Isn't Sticking To Ribs, Here's The Tasty Fix

If you want to make fall-off-the-bone ribs, but haven't smoked or grilled your own rack, you are probably experiencing information overload. There are so many ways you can prepare ribs: Spritzing, cutting off the membrane, wet rub, dry rub, wrapped in tinfoil, pre-cooked in a pressure cooker, and the 3-2-1 method. There's also a whole lot of opinions on what the "right way" or "wrong way" to prepare your ribs for cooking is.

One point of contention that comes up in pitmaster and BBQ circles is the application of a dry rub. When applying a dry rub, the goal is to keep the rub on the meat throughout the cooking process, allowing the outer layer to develop a satisfying crunchy texture and a flavor explosion from the rub. However, depending on how you cook your ribs, sometimes handling them or placing them in foil to finish can leave the rub smudged or flaked off by the time you're done flipping and cooking.

This is where a "binder" comes in, and many BBQ enthusiasts have a strong preference for a simple yellow mustard as the most flavorful and dependable binder for their rib dry rub. One of the best reasons for using mustard as a binder comes from TikToker @HowToBBQRight, who mentions that the yellow color of the mustard allows you to spread the dry rub across the rib rack evenly and stands out if you miss a spot. That's honestly kind of genius, since the reddish colors of most dry rubs and the ribs themselves can blend easily.