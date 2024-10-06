The Crucial Mistake You're Probably Making When Smoking Brisket

Though it has a less-then-stellar reputation, fat is actually good, especially when we're talking about smoked meat. It's a vital ingredient that affects both the flavor and texture of the meat. The fat cap acts as a shield, protecting the brisket from direct heat while gradually rendering down. This is why you shouldn't trim too much of it when you prep the cut. As it melts, the fat locks in moisture and delivers that signature richness. This slow, steady rendering process is key to achieving a tender, succulent result — so you can see why you don't want to interrupt it with a spritz of water that will lower the fat's temperature.

Smoking brisket fat side up or down (or both) has been the subject of ongoing debate. Some argue that smoking fat side up allows the fat to drip down and baste the meat, while others believe that fat side down offers better protection from direct heat. Some even suggest flipping the brisket at least once during cooking for a more balanced approach. There are pros and cons to each method, so it often comes down to trial and error, or choosing what works best for your smoker and cooking style. No matter which method you choose, be sure to let the meat rest after cooking, and don't be surprised if your brisket has a pink hue once finished — it's likely a sign of smoke penetration and the development of the smoke ring.