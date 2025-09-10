Bobby Flay's One Rule For Grilled Chicken With The Crispiest Skin (It's Too Easy Not To Try)

Bobby Flay became a household name through popular TV shows like "Iron Chef America" and "Beat Bobby Flay" that highlighted his passion for food and drive to be the best chef, combined with a friendly, guy-next-door personality. Cooking is Flay's love language at home, and he is known for his prowess in American cuisine, specifically grilling, penning numerous cookbooks for the home cook ranging from "Grill It!" to "Barbecue Addiction."

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon about tips for hosting a great summer barbecue (via TikTok), Flay called out the best method for grilling chicken with the skin still on, throwing it back to Fallon with the suggestion that many people get this wrong. While it may be somewhat counterintuitive, Flay emphasizes that the key to grilling chicken with the skin on is to grill it slowly over low heat so that the fat renders without burning and you get the crispiest skin possible.