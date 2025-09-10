Bobby Flay's One Rule For Grilled Chicken With The Crispiest Skin (It's Too Easy Not To Try)
Bobby Flay became a household name through popular TV shows like "Iron Chef America" and "Beat Bobby Flay" that highlighted his passion for food and drive to be the best chef, combined with a friendly, guy-next-door personality. Cooking is Flay's love language at home, and he is known for his prowess in American cuisine, specifically grilling, penning numerous cookbooks for the home cook ranging from "Grill It!" to "Barbecue Addiction."
During an interview with Jimmy Fallon about tips for hosting a great summer barbecue (via TikTok), Flay called out the best method for grilling chicken with the skin still on, throwing it back to Fallon with the suggestion that many people get this wrong. While it may be somewhat counterintuitive, Flay emphasizes that the key to grilling chicken with the skin on is to grill it slowly over low heat so that the fat renders without burning and you get the crispiest skin possible.
Low grill heat equals crispy chicken skin
While the assumption might be that charring chicken on the grill will deliver crispy skin, that would be wrong. High heat will just produce a rubbery, scorched exterior, which is less than ideal to eat. To render, or slowly melt, the fat on the chicken skin while on the grill, you want to approach it slowly, over low heat. This allows the fat to melt and the skin to separate a bit from the chicken itself, ultimately becoming shatteringly crisp and delicious.
For the juiciest chicken, consider choosing dark meat, which has more fat overall and lends a bit more latitude as you work to control the grill heat. Also, keep in mind that temperature is crucial to avoiding overcooked and dry grilling results (aim for a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit), and don't forget to add flavor to the chicken. Whether it is a dry rub, a marinade, or brushing with sauce while on the grill, chicken will benefit immensely from even the most limited time and attention. If you're short on pre-grill prep time, even a two-ingredient marinade can make all the difference.