Texas Roadhouse has a reputation for serving comforting, mouthwatering ribs, steaks, and sides. Its butter-slathered rolls are extraordinary (here's why they're so delicious), and people adore the friendly energy. It's also known for being strict about sourcing its meat. It's no surprise that it was one of the most popular restaurants in the country in 2025, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant and Food Delivery Study.

But that hasn't stopped it from facing its share of secrets that it might prefer to sweep under the rug. The company has had to deal with several lawsuits and claims over the years. This isn't unusual for corporations as most of them tackle court cases in their lifetimes. And most people might not care about a number of these filings. However, some of the accusations against Texas Roadhouse could easily tarnish its reputation. Among them are these 10 secrets Texas Roadhouse doesn't want customers to know.