How Much Texas Roadhouse Servers Can Make On An Average Night, According To TikTok
Working in the restaurant industry is not for the faint of heart, from long hours on your feet to dealing with some not-always-pleasant customers. While many people tip between 18% to 22% for a good meal — even occasionally tipping with things other than cash — Texas Roadhouse employees share that this percentage is not always the case. So, how much can you actually make as a Texas Roadhouse server? It seems like anywhere from $100 to $200 or more per night, according to some TikTok users.
TikTok user @mrsstealyostew said that Texas Roadhouse typically only gives its servers three-table sections (meaning they serve and turn over three tables per shift). In a TikTok video, the user said she made $50.76 total from a table for eight, which she turned over three times, then $44.49 and $37.22 total from her other two tables, turning them over seven total times, for a combined tip of $132.47. Statistically, senior citizens are known to tip the least, though the user did not specify age groups in the video. Plus, Texas Roadhouse does tip sharing, meaning they split a percentage of tips with other employees. The TikTok user said that night's tip share was $21.44, so they ultimately made $111.03.
Texas Roadhouse servers can keep cash tips
In another TikTok video, user @brittanyspurlock627 said that servers can keep any cash tips, implying that they only need to tip share on the amount that's tipped on a credit card. One server in the video made $125.01 for the night, while the other server made around $239, $110 of which came from cash tips, however they did not mention how much they owed in tip shares. Tipping in cash instead of card is important because the servers are allowed to take home the cash on the spot without splitting it, so it puts more money in their own pockets.
The tip totals do not include the amount of money the servers make on an hourly basis, which the restaurant pays them regardless of tips. While there is not any exact info on how much servers are paid, the national minimum wage for tipped workers is $2.13 according to the Department of Labor, so the servers are making at least a few extra dollars per shift when their restaurant wage is factored in.