How Much Texas Roadhouse Servers Can Make On An Average Night, According To TikTok

Working in the restaurant industry is not for the faint of heart, from long hours on your feet to dealing with some not-always-pleasant customers. While many people tip between 18% to 22% for a good meal — even occasionally tipping with things other than cash — Texas Roadhouse employees share that this percentage is not always the case. So, how much can you actually make as a Texas Roadhouse server? It seems like anywhere from $100 to $200 or more per night, according to some TikTok users.

TikTok user @mrsstealyostew said that Texas Roadhouse typically only gives its servers three-table sections (meaning they serve and turn over three tables per shift). In a TikTok video, the user said she made $50.76 total from a table for eight, which she turned over three times, then $44.49 and $37.22 total from her other two tables, turning them over seven total times, for a combined tip of $132.47. Statistically, senior citizens are known to tip the least, though the user did not specify age groups in the video. Plus, Texas Roadhouse does tip sharing, meaning they split a percentage of tips with other employees. The TikTok user said that night's tip share was $21.44, so they ultimately made $111.03.