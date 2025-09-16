The Strict Guidelines Texas Roadhouse Follows When Sourcing Its Meat
When you think Texas Roadhouse, you might think cheap steak dinner. While the Southern-style chain restaurant does serve affordable steaks, it actually goes to great lengths to ensure quality. Almost every piece is cut in-house (with the exception of the porterhouse T-bone), and Texas Roadhouse has strict, restaurant-wide guidelines it follows when it comes to sourcing its meat.
The chain sources "nearly 100%" of its beef from the United States and Canada according to its sustainability report. As part of that local sourcing, it only works with suppliers that meet all North American Meat Institute standards, National Cattlemen's Beef Association standards, and Beef Quality Assurance standards. Finally, it suggests that it works with suppliers not known for deforestation related to cattle-raising. Steaks might be the chain's best-selling menu item, but it also sells menu items made with poultry, eggs, pork, and fish, all of which have separate handling standards.
Texas Roadhouse has strict chicken and egg standards
Some poultry-based items on the chain's menu include the country-fried chicken and the popular Chicken Critters. When it comes to sourcing this poultry, a 2024 corporate sustainability report from Texas Roadhouse reveals that all such products meet U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety standards. It also says its chicken meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines for antibiotic use, though the brand doesn't deny serving chicken raised with antibiotics. Lastly, it follows the National Chicken Council's guidelines around poultry welfare; all chickens are farm-raised and cage-free.
Texas Roadhouse's eggs are only sourced from farms that offer the hens access to fresh air, clean water, and hen feed at all hours of the day. Its suppliers are audited by third parties to ensure they're following best practices as set forth by the United Egg Producers certification requirements. While Texas Roadhouse doesn't directly offer any egg dishes on its menu, it likely uses them in batters and desserts.
Texas Roadhouse's pork and fish standards
Whether you're craving the chain's baby back ribs or a salmon fillet, Texas Roadhouse has sourcing requirements for its pork and fish. The chain also revealed in its sustainability report that it purchases farm-raised salmon from Norwegian waters, which it says are "harvested responsibly." No antibiotics are used in raising the fish, and the salmon are given "sufficient" swimming space while being fed an "all-natural" diet.
Texas Roadhouse's pork is raised with antibiotics, but the chain's report says the antibiotic use follows the Pork Quality Assurance Plus Antibiotic Principles for its pigs, noting that antibiotic use is minimized. Texas Roadhouse prides itself on its pork ribs' cooking process, which takes three days between marinating and slow-cooking to create a fall-off-the-bone texture. Consumers call the ribs one of the restaurant's best menu items, with one Reddit user saying all you need is a fork and that "no meat sticks to the bone." Ultimately, consumers can feel pretty good about what they're eating at the restaurant.