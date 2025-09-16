The Strict Guidelines Texas Roadhouse Follows When Sourcing Its Meat

When you think Texas Roadhouse, you might think cheap steak dinner. While the Southern-style chain restaurant does serve affordable steaks, it actually goes to great lengths to ensure quality. Almost every piece is cut in-house (with the exception of the porterhouse T-bone), and Texas Roadhouse has strict, restaurant-wide guidelines it follows when it comes to sourcing its meat.

The chain sources "nearly 100%" of its beef from the United States and Canada according to its sustainability report. As part of that local sourcing, it only works with suppliers that meet all North American Meat Institute standards, National Cattlemen's Beef Association standards, and Beef Quality Assurance standards. Finally, it suggests that it works with suppliers not known for deforestation related to cattle-raising. Steaks might be the chain's best-selling menu item, but it also sells menu items made with poultry, eggs, pork, and fish, all of which have separate handling standards.