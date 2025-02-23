Why Texas Roadhouse Swept The Peanuts Shells Up From Its Floor For Good
Since the first restaurant opened in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has grown into a top contender in the casual dining arena. Fans of the chain adore the broad range of steak cuts, super soft dinner rolls served with honey cinnamon butter, and wait staff that occasionally break out into dance. But there is one such Texas Roadhouse tradition that is no longer on the menu or, for that matter, on the floors: Peanuts.
Once upon a time, the floors of each and every Texas Roadhouse were scattered with peanut shells, and each party of diners was offered a complementary basket of peanuts. The vibe was casual, and the smell of Texas Roadhouse was uniquely peanut-y. In recent years, however, the peanut shell strewn floors of this much adored chain have become disturbingly clear of legume casings, and peanuts are no longer automatically offered to guests. So, what gives?
Well, as with many other massive shifts in restaurant services, such as the rise in QR code menus, the peanut-free floors of Texas Roadhouse seem to be a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought renewed interest in food safety. Other factors, such as the fact that peanut shells can be a slipping hazard, and growing numbers of diners with peanut allergies, also factored into the shift away from the restaurant's peanut-forward policies.
Sweeping up the peanuts at Texas Roadhouse
This doesn't mean that peanut lovers need mourn their ceremonial basket of peanuts when visiting Texas Roadhouse. Though peanuts are not automatically distributed to diners, many locations will still bring you a basket of peanuts upon request. Though you might want to think twice about tossing your discards on the floor, as it may go against the restaurant's policies. You will want to instead dispose of your shells in the basket, perhaps sipping a beer and reminiscing about the good old days when a trip to your booth was lined with crunchy, salty steps. And though the floors of aTexas Roadhouse are no longer lined with shells, there are many other haunts that still practice the art of the peanut shelled floor.
In fact, Texas Roadhouse's practice of tossing shells sprung from a long-held steakhouse and bar tradition of serving communal baskets of peanuts which were to be shelled directly onto the floor. These establishments were often called peanut bars or peanut shell bars, thanks to, well, the shells and legumes that served as both snack and decor. You can still find some restaurants and bars, especially long-running local haunts, that still partake in the practice.
You could also stop by your local Five Guys for easy access peanuts. And hey, you can always soothe your ache for dusty floors with a few extra swipes of cinnamon butter on those famously soft dinner rolls.