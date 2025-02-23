Why Texas Roadhouse Swept The Peanuts Shells Up From Its Floor For Good

Since the first restaurant opened in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has grown into a top contender in the casual dining arena. Fans of the chain adore the broad range of steak cuts, super soft dinner rolls served with honey cinnamon butter, and wait staff that occasionally break out into dance. But there is one such Texas Roadhouse tradition that is no longer on the menu or, for that matter, on the floors: Peanuts.

Once upon a time, the floors of each and every Texas Roadhouse were scattered with peanut shells, and each party of diners was offered a complementary basket of peanuts. The vibe was casual, and the smell of Texas Roadhouse was uniquely peanut-y. In recent years, however, the peanut shell strewn floors of this much adored chain have become disturbingly clear of legume casings, and peanuts are no longer automatically offered to guests. So, what gives?

Well, as with many other massive shifts in restaurant services, such as the rise in QR code menus, the peanut-free floors of Texas Roadhouse seem to be a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought renewed interest in food safety. Other factors, such as the fact that peanut shells can be a slipping hazard, and growing numbers of diners with peanut allergies, also factored into the shift away from the restaurant's peanut-forward policies.