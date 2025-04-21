This Discrimination Lawsuit Ended Up Costing Texas Roadhouse Over $10 Million

Texas Roadhouse is known for its affordable steaks and friendly, cowboy-centric atmosphere. Image is everything for chain restaurant establishments, especially when wrangling hungry customers to sit down and dine. Maintaining a restaurant's reputation is a combined effort from staff members at all levels, and employees in front-of-house positions make the first impression. Unfortunately, Texas Roadhouse made a poor impression due to alleged discriminatory hiring practices in these roles from around 2007 to 2014.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Texas Roadhouse for violation of civil rights under the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act. This diversity, equity, and inclusion act bans businesses from age-discriminatory hiring and employment practices against people who are aged 40 years or older. The EEOC claimed that Texas Roadhouse displayed a trend of rejecting older applicants for front-of-house positions, with data indicating that the age and position of employees weren't random.

Texas Roadhouse fought these claims and decided to avoid years of continued legal headaches by settling for $12 million to be distributed to the people who were affected by these employment practices. The company implemented strategies to be more inclusive of the 40-plus crowd, and there haven't been any complaints of this proportion since. After all, it wouldn't make sense for a restaurant with a section dedicated to Willie Nelson to discriminate just because an applicant is older.