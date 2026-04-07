Give Deviled Eggs A Protein Boost With This Flavor-Packed Topping

Deviled eggs are a popular party snack for a reason. They are easy to make, even easier to eat, and easy to customize to give them an oomph of personality. And they don't just make an appearance at parties. Restaurants have them on appetizer menus and celebrity chefs like Alton Brown are giving them the attention they deserve. But you don't have to settle for basic when it comes to these bite-sized snacks. You can give them a protein boost with a flavor-packed ingredient that you probably don't think of as finger food at all.

Steak is typically served on a plate with a side of potatoes. Serving it in a sandwich or sliced is generally as outside-the-box as things get, but cutting up a well-seasoned piece of steak and cooking those bits to perfection is the perfect way to add new life, along with some extra protein, to a delicate deviled egg.

Professional chefs and home cooks alike enjoy elevating these treats with different toppings and seasonings like bacon bits, pickles, green onions, and even curry seasoning with pickled carrots, but topping them with bits of steak takes them to a whole new level of flavor and decadence. You can make fresh steak bites for this appetizer or use up leftovers from last night's dinner. You're even free to explore additional seasonings to add to the flavor profile, like a dab of hot sauce, chives, crispy fried onion bits, or even mix some bacon into the creamy egg mixture for a meatier bite.