Give Deviled Eggs A Protein Boost With This Flavor-Packed Topping
Deviled eggs are a popular party snack for a reason. They are easy to make, even easier to eat, and easy to customize to give them an oomph of personality. And they don't just make an appearance at parties. Restaurants have them on appetizer menus and celebrity chefs like Alton Brown are giving them the attention they deserve. But you don't have to settle for basic when it comes to these bite-sized snacks. You can give them a protein boost with a flavor-packed ingredient that you probably don't think of as finger food at all.
Steak is typically served on a plate with a side of potatoes. Serving it in a sandwich or sliced is generally as outside-the-box as things get, but cutting up a well-seasoned piece of steak and cooking those bits to perfection is the perfect way to add new life, along with some extra protein, to a delicate deviled egg.
Professional chefs and home cooks alike enjoy elevating these treats with different toppings and seasonings like bacon bits, pickles, green onions, and even curry seasoning with pickled carrots, but topping them with bits of steak takes them to a whole new level of flavor and decadence. You can make fresh steak bites for this appetizer or use up leftovers from last night's dinner. You're even free to explore additional seasonings to add to the flavor profile, like a dab of hot sauce, chives, crispy fried onion bits, or even mix some bacon into the creamy egg mixture for a meatier bite.
A match made in heaven
There are iconic food pairings, and then there are steak and eggs. These two ingredients are great together, whether it is for breakfast or dinner. A good cut of steak is hard to pass up, but you don't have to serve it as a slab of meat with a side of potatoes. Chopped up into little pieces, you still get the protein and flavor punch that steak is known for in a combination that balances the savory notes of the steak and the creamy richness of the egg.
By themselves, eggs and steak are both high in protein (large eggs have around 6 to 7 grams each and the protein content of lean, cooked beef runs between 22% and 26%). Together, that is a wallop of protein in each bite. As for the combination of the two, steak and eggs are a duo that spans cultures. Steak and eggs got its start in Australia in the 1880s. It became popular in the United States around the time of World War II, when the nutritional value of these combined proteins helped soldiers through long, tough days. Eventually, the dish made its way to American diner menu and into homes across the country. Mexican cuisine has its own twist, steak huevos rancheros, which pairs eggs and steak with tortillas and salsa.
Regardless of the cuisine, steak and eggs offers a variety of flavors and textures in a filling and satisfying meal. As an appetizer, deviled eggs topped with bits of protein-packed, flavorful steak just might be the perfect appetizer.