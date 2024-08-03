Make Your Steak And Eggs Taste Transcendent With One Easy Butter Tip
If you were to ask someone their choice of a top-tier breakfast/brunch dish, there's a good chance they'll pick steak and eggs. While breakfast may not necessarily be the most important meal of the day, that doesn't mean that you should phone it in when making it. A good cut of steak and some fresh eggs can go a long way in making an easy but flavorful breakfast that'll leave you feeling satiated. But for as excellent as a steak and eggs dish is already, you can actually take one extra — but simple — step to elevate it even more.
It's already a well-known convention that you can use butter to baste your pan-seared steak for some delicious richness. But that butter can brown as you cook the steak, so the real trick when it comes to steak and eggs is to take some of that delicious leftover brown butter from the steak pan and spoon it over your eggs. Finishing your eggs in the brown butter (or your choice of butter substitute) that you used to baste your steak will transfer the steak's and butter's richness onto your eggs, adding an absolute heap of flavor and seasoning. Amp the flavor of your eggs up to 11 with a little help from the pan.
Brown butter is your helping hand in the kitchen
Using the brown butter from your steak for your eggs is one excellent way to take advantage of the leftover juices in your pan. But that's not the limit of brown butter what you can use brown butter for. In fact, that's not even close to the limit of what you can do with this simple but versatile concoction. Brown butter can be your secret ingredient for some incredible mashed potatoes, giving an added richness and umami flavor to a side dish that often gets overlooked.
If you want to stick to breakfast foods, that's also not a problem. Brown butter (though preferably some not done in steak juices) can prove to be a real game changer in your pancakes. This also applies to waffles, grilled cheeses, croque monsieurs, and more. Brown butter can even be added to granola for some extra indulgence. And if you want to veer away from strictly breakfast or brunch dishes, you can certainly use brown butter in pasta, toasted nuts, seafood such as lobster or shrimp, sauces, and so much more. Seriously, if you haven't given brown butter a shot, you really ought to change that ASAP. Regular butter is great, but brown butter elevates your dishes to truly transcendent heights.