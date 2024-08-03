Make Your Steak And Eggs Taste Transcendent With One Easy Butter Tip

If you were to ask someone their choice of a top-tier breakfast/brunch dish, there's a good chance they'll pick steak and eggs. While breakfast may not necessarily be the most important meal of the day, that doesn't mean that you should phone it in when making it. A good cut of steak and some fresh eggs can go a long way in making an easy but flavorful breakfast that'll leave you feeling satiated. But for as excellent as a steak and eggs dish is already, you can actually take one extra — but simple — step to elevate it even more.

It's already a well-known convention that you can use butter to baste your pan-seared steak for some delicious richness. But that butter can brown as you cook the steak, so the real trick when it comes to steak and eggs is to take some of that delicious leftover brown butter from the steak pan and spoon it over your eggs. Finishing your eggs in the brown butter (or your choice of butter substitute) that you used to baste your steak will transfer the steak's and butter's richness onto your eggs, adding an absolute heap of flavor and seasoning. Amp the flavor of your eggs up to 11 with a little help from the pan.