Alton Brown's Take On Deviled Eggs Brings The Flavor (And It's So Easy)

Deviled eggs are a finger food favorite that have been gracing party menus for centuries. Records of stuffed eggs date all the way back to 13th-century Spain. Over the years, the culinary world has enjoyed many variations from deviled eggs flavored with curry and pickled carrots to deep fried bites that are ... well, completely irresistible.

Celebrity chef Alton Brown, known for great television moments and delicious and easy-to-make recipes, has a unique take on creating deviled eggs that bring a ton of flavor to the table, taking this classic appetizer to the next level. Brown's recipe calls on peppercorns — a lot of them — to create a nuanced flavor profile that is incredibly simple to put together. It is an upgraded version of his original dish in which he used four different peppercorn types. For these deviled eggs, though, he seasons with five different varieties: pink, black, white, red, and brined green peppercorns. He also incorporates some of the green peppercorn brine for an additional punch of flavor.

Brown grinds the dried peppercorns (setting aside some of the pink peppercorns to grind separately and sprinkle over the finished product), chops the brined peppercorns, and mixes them all together with the egg yolks, salt, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, and the reserved brine. The result is delicious deviled eggs with a kick. You're likely to wind up throwing a party just to have an excuse to make them.