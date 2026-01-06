The Hands-Down Best Way To Fill Deviled Eggs — It's So Easy
Deviled eggs are a go-to picnic and potluck staple for many. The delicious, easy-to-make bites often disappear as soon as they hit the table (and believe it or not, people have been enjoying deviled eggs for thousands of years — literally). While there's nothing too complicated about most deviled egg recipes, the process of getting the yolk mixture into the empty egg whites can be a serious pain. From trying to handle the slippery egg whites to trying to maneuver the mixture from a spoon to the hollow area of the white, the process can be cumbersome. Thankfully, using a piping bag can help you stay relatively mess-free as you load up each deviled egg with your personalized mixture of egg yolks, mayonnaise, and mustard (and a few spoonfuls of pickle relish if you're in the mood for deviled eggs on the crunchier, sweeter side).
While many people simply spoon the yolk mixture back into the empty egg white shells, using a piping bag can make the process much easier. To get started, simply place your mixed-up yolk into your piping bag and make picture-perfect swirls into your empty egg whites. If you don't have a piping bag on hand, or would rather use a throw-away version to lessen the amount of clean up you'll have to do later, you've got options. You can place your yolk mixture into a sandwich bag, snip off the edge, and you're good to go. You can also make a cone out of parchment paper to use as a makeshift piping bag.
Tips and tricks for Instagram-worthy deviled eggs, every time
If you've decided to give the piping bag trick a go, you have a few options to get fancy. While you can us a larger-sized round tip to create a classic look, you don't have to stop there. You can jazz things up by using a star tip to create a more textured look. Once you're done piping the yolk filling into your egg whites, you can get creative with seasonings and toppings to help take both the look and the taste of your deviled eggs to the next level.
The standard deviled egg topping is a heavy-handed dusting of paprika, and this is a great place to start. If you'd like a spicy option, try topping your deviled eggs with a (not super heavy) dash of your favorite hot sauce. If you'd prefer, you can also try sprinkling them with diced jalapeño (just be sure to deseed the peppers by rolling them if you're not looking for an uber-spicy experience). Topping your eggs with bacon or smoked sea salt can add a surprising depth of flavor. If you'd like both a sweet and savory topper, consider placing a small dallop of bacon or tomato jam on top of each egg half.