The Hands-Down Best Way To Fill Deviled Eggs — It's So Easy

Deviled eggs are a go-to picnic and potluck staple for many. The delicious, easy-to-make bites often disappear as soon as they hit the table (and believe it or not, people have been enjoying deviled eggs for thousands of years — literally). While there's nothing too complicated about most deviled egg recipes, the process of getting the yolk mixture into the empty egg whites can be a serious pain. From trying to handle the slippery egg whites to trying to maneuver the mixture from a spoon to the hollow area of the white, the process can be cumbersome. Thankfully, using a piping bag can help you stay relatively mess-free as you load up each deviled egg with your personalized mixture of egg yolks, mayonnaise, and mustard (and a few spoonfuls of pickle relish if you're in the mood for deviled eggs on the crunchier, sweeter side).

While many people simply spoon the yolk mixture back into the empty egg white shells, using a piping bag can make the process much easier. To get started, simply place your mixed-up yolk into your piping bag and make picture-perfect swirls into your empty egg whites. If you don't have a piping bag on hand, or would rather use a throw-away version to lessen the amount of clean up you'll have to do later, you've got options. You can place your yolk mixture into a sandwich bag, snip off the edge, and you're good to go. You can also make a cone out of parchment paper to use as a makeshift piping bag.