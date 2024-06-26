Give Your Grilled Cheese More Flavor With One Simple Swap

The grilled cheese sandwich is a deceptively simple creation. Although you can create a perfectly serviceable grilled cheese with the effortless combo of your preferred bread and cheese(s), there are actually loads of different tips and tricks to make your grilled cheese even better. You can use coconut oil to make your grilled cheese even crispier, or you might consider picking out the best bread for a classic grilled cheese. With so few ingredients in a traditional grilled cheese, every little detail matters. That's why you need to look at how you're using butter in your grilled cheese.

Spreading a bit of the rich dairy product on your soon-to-be-grilled bread might be a somewhat mindless task, but there's a lot to be gained by swapping out regular old butter or margarine for something with a bigger flavor boost. Specifically, using garlic butter can elevate even the most basic grilled cheese, lending a big punch of flavor as well as a nice, creamy texture. Garlic also tends to marry well with a ton of other flavors, so you should still be free to use your favorite bread and cheese options.