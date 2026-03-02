The Beloved Burger Chain That's Been Family-Owned Since 1986

Five Guys has been serving juicy, handmade beef patties and hand-cut French fries for four decades, growing from a humble hamburger shop in Arlington, Virginia to a massive global enterprise. As of July 2025, the brand counted more than 1,900 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Yet even through so much expansion, including franchising, the chain remains largely owned and operated by the Murrell family, who founded it.

Named for Jerry and Janie Murrell's five sons, three of whom started the business with their parents rather than attend college, Five Guys quickly developed a reputation for offering fresh, high-quality fast food. In fact, even without any toppings, its regular double beef patty is one of our top-ranked fast food burgers. The Murrells have remained dedicated to that mission, never compromising on the caliber of their cuisine even as their brand grew into one of the world's major burger chains.

Each member of the family has filled specific roles over the years: Jerry has been CEO from day one, and his wife, Janie, served as longtime secretary, treasurer, and president. Jim, the eldest son, was the brains behind the menu and later moved into an advisory role. His brother Matt became head of operations, while their sibling Chad took charge of the training department. Younger brother Ben became head of the IT department, and Tyler, the baby of the family, took over operations for Five Guys' bakeries, which produce the chain's signature squishy buns.