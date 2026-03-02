The Beloved Burger Chain That's Been Family-Owned Since 1986
Five Guys has been serving juicy, handmade beef patties and hand-cut French fries for four decades, growing from a humble hamburger shop in Arlington, Virginia to a massive global enterprise. As of July 2025, the brand counted more than 1,900 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Yet even through so much expansion, including franchising, the chain remains largely owned and operated by the Murrell family, who founded it.
Named for Jerry and Janie Murrell's five sons, three of whom started the business with their parents rather than attend college, Five Guys quickly developed a reputation for offering fresh, high-quality fast food. In fact, even without any toppings, its regular double beef patty is one of our top-ranked fast food burgers. The Murrells have remained dedicated to that mission, never compromising on the caliber of their cuisine even as their brand grew into one of the world's major burger chains.
Each member of the family has filled specific roles over the years: Jerry has been CEO from day one, and his wife, Janie, served as longtime secretary, treasurer, and president. Jim, the eldest son, was the brains behind the menu and later moved into an advisory role. His brother Matt became head of operations, while their sibling Chad took charge of the training department. Younger brother Ben became head of the IT department, and Tyler, the baby of the family, took over operations for Five Guys' bakeries, which produce the chain's signature squishy buns.
Sticking to a winning formula while continuing to evolve
For a long time, Jerry Murrell was loath to branch out beyond burgers and fries, taking the 'if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it' approach, he told Forbes in 2012. While those two staples continue to be the chain's main draws, the family did expand their menu, adding beef hot dogs (split down the middle for a twist on an old favorite), loaded BLTs, grilled cheese sandwiches (cooked in mayo for added flavor), and even veggie sandwiches — plus bacon, egg, and cheese on buns for breakfast. For adventurous customers, there are even Five Guys' secret menu items, which take the brand's customization-friendly style to a whole new level.
Five Guys is also well-known for its milkshakes, which became a permanent menu item in 2014. In January 2026, the brand launched a flagship location at The Venetian in Las Vegas. It's the first Five Guys with a full walk-up bar that offers boozy milkshakes alongside more traditional drinks like beer, wine, and frozen cocktails. Even with innovations like these, the Murrell family continues to prioritize food quality.
In February 2026, the chain ran a promotion in honor of its 40th anniversary. Customer demand was so overwhelming that Five Guys found itself unable to serve everyone, but, always dedicated to service, the company issued a heartfelt apology and vowed to make it up to any patrons who missed out. Despite their brand's impressive size, it seems the Murrells still operate with the kindhearted attentiveness of a local family business.