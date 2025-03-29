Does The Best Grilled Cheese Require Multiple Types Of Cheese?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grilled cheese is one of the highest potential sandwiches in its lane. It is a comforting classic with little more than a couple of slices of bread, American, and some butter. All manner of upgrades can also make a grilled cheese creamier, crispier, and way more savory. Montague Diner in Brooklyn, New York, even makes a supersized version that it serves speared with a big knife for carving like a roast. There are so many modifications, you can even make a grilled cheese all wrong. So, we unwrapped some exclusive tips on how to get it right from Challenge Dairy culinary consultant Robert Bleifer.

Also previously the executive chef and vice president of culinary production for the Food Network, Bleifer is of two minds when it comes to doubling your dairy. "I can argue both sides of this question," he tells Chowhound. "I love a cheese like fontina, which is a middle of the road cheese in terms of flavor, and punch its flavor up with some grated parm or a really good sharp cheddar." Believer also extols the virtues of mixing a bold cheese like a semi-firm Swiss Gruyère — like Emmi's Kaltbach Cave Aged Gruyere made from raw milk — with the subtler notes of a Gouda for a balanced bite.