9 Best Mexico City Bakeries To Get Your Panaderia Fix
When you enter a Mexico City bakeshop, called a panaderia, you are hit with the smell of fresh bread and sweet, sugar-coated buns. Looking around at the colorful pan dulce in glass cases, it's hard to focus on just one thing. And as you begin to maneuver the aisles, doing your best to evade the rush of morning crowds, you know that your day is about to start off on the right foot. To make satisfying your morning pastry craving a bit easier, here's our list of the nine best Mexico City bakeries.
A panaderia is about more than just fresh bread. In fact, it's even more than just a Mexico City bakery. Like a cafe in a small town, Mexican panaderias have become gathering places where one can grab a warm coffee and a sweet baked good alongside a friendly conversation. They are community institutions that open early to cater to kids on their way to school, busy workers, and elders looking to catch up. A typical panaderia has Spanish colonial and internationally influenced baked goods intermingling with traditional Mexican treats and sweets — it's uniquely Mexican, but has made its way to the U.S.
As a food and travel writer, I've been to Ciudad de Mexico (CDMX) three times over the last three years, and nearly every morning began with a visit to a panaderia. But each time, I tried to go somewhere new. Out of these discoveries, alongside a hefty dose of research, came our list of the nine best Mexico City bakeries to get your panaderia fix.
1. Panaderia Gala
For the most hidden panaderia in CDMX, look no further than Panaderia Gala. This small bakery specializes in croissants and modern, artisanal takes on traditional Mexican sweet breads like the concha morada, and Rosca de Reyes (which has a fascinating origin story).
Panaderia Gala is known as a "speakeasy bakery" for its convoluted and hidden entrance. Just finding this place immediately gives you a sense of exclusivity, as if you're somehow better than the crowds waiting at the other bakeries. But once you taste the baked goods, you'll know the hype here is about more than just a gimmick. This is a place run by people who truly care about baking.
Gala features an open-concept kitchen where you can see the bakers at work, performing the craft's theater that has earned its reputation. The baked goods are made with quality ingredients, don't taste overly sweet, and have a pillow-light texture. If you're lucky, you'll snag a spot at Gala's only table — but more likely, you'll simply have to grab one of their famous monkey breads to go.
+52 55 3785 4027
Tonalá 143, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
2. Pastelería Ideal
Pastelería Ideal is an old-school Mexican pastry shop that specializes in cookies, tres leches cake, and all manner of Mexican and European pastries. This chaotic bakery seems to work to a beat of its own drum, with hundreds of shoppers going through its doors daily, going through dozens of pastry bins and cookie displays, and somehow, finding exactly what they need. Once you see it, you'll lose any doubt that this panaderia is the biggest in the city.
The best approach to Pasteleria Ideal is to go in, collect a selection of pastries, and take them to go. Do not dawdle, and do not stop too long at the entrance, or harried Mexico City residents may curse your gringo self.
Whatever you do, don't sleep on the savory pastries here. They're some of the best in the city, according to Reddit. While here, also try the Panqué Americano, a take on the Angel food cake in muffin form. Also, be aware that many entrepreneurial Mexicans arrive at Pasteleria Ideal as soon as it opens at 6:30am, buy a selection of its breads, and then sell them throughout the city.
+52 55 5130 2970
16 de Septiembre 18, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
3. Pastelería Suiza
One of the oldest bakeries in Mexico City, Pastelería Suiza, has been a Roma Norte mainstay since 1942. If this place feels like a traditional European bakery, it's no accident but a clever marketing technique meant to appeal to Mexico City's aristocratic crowd.
These days, Pasteleria Suiza is more of an institution beloved by family matriarchs than a hip bakery, but their pan de muertos, those sugary, orange-flavored circular treats with incredible symbolism, and conchas are highly regarded all around. Workers recommend the brazo fresa, a miniature Swiss roll stuffed with light Chantilly cream and studded with chunks of fresh strawberries. There's not a lot of room to sit here, but do stop at this vintage panaderia, grab a pastry to go, and feel like you're part of the history of Mexico City.
+52 55 5211 0904
Parque España 7, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
4. Pastelería Madrid
The oldest panaderia on our list is Pastelería Madrid, which was founded in 1939 — and remains virtually unchanged in 2026. Eating a pastry here is like taking a trip down the memory lane of CDMX, brought to life through the myriad of vintage black-and-white and sepia-tinged photos that adorn its walls.
Pasteleria Madrid was formed by Spaniards who escaped their nation's civil war in favor of Mexico's promise of the new world. Today, it's a very popular bakery that gets even busier as the night progresses. You can grab a concha to go, or sit down with an afternoon tea and a piece of the many sweet breads offered here. Madrid is known for making everything by hand, from scratch, using quality ingredients, and is considered the main competition to Pasteleria Ideal.
+52 55 5518 2950
C. 5 de Febrero 25, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
5. Consuelo Pan de Madre
Moving away from Mexico City's more traditional panaderias and into the territory of new institutions that are trying to become community gathering spaces is Consuelo Pan de Madre. This chain of bakeries puts the European sourdough technique front and center, becoming the space where artisanal sourdough meets modernized Mexican pastries.
People rave about the sourdough breads, the fancy croissants, and the modernized Mexican sweet breads. Try the pan de muertos if it's in season, the rosca de almendra with the guyabana filling, or the Scandinavian-influenced cardamom roll. You can also grab a more traditional and full breakfast, seated around the cute turquoise tables.
+52 56 2213 2419
Euler 152-local J, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
6. Panaderia Pancracia
Pancracia Panaderia is proof that chains or even grab-and-go bakeries don't mean compromise on flavor or quality. This little network of four small panaderias makes up for its lack of seats with a big reputation, making it worth stopping by. Whether you sit down at the Las Aguilas branch or breeze by the Roma Norte branch with a brown bag of pastries to go, the flavor is going to be memorable.
Pancracia Panaderia is known for having some of the best conchas we've tried in Mexico City. It's also famous for its use of color in pastries, whether it's a dusting of naturally dyed purple flour on its sourdough baguettes, or its rainbow-colored conchas for International Pride Day. Pancracia does a great job at showcasing the never-ending evolution of artisanal Mexican pastries, such as the peinetas (sweet pastries shaped like big–toothed combs), which are filled with a delicious paste, and the blueberry cheesecake-flavored pan de muertos.
+52 55 7090 4561
Orizaba 203 Entrada por esquina, C. de Chiapas, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, Mexico
7. Panaderia Maren
While it's an easy mistake to make, since both are beloved Mexico City bakeries, don't confuse Panaderia Maren with Marne. Marne is the newer, hip breakfast and brunch place with more of a French bend, minimalist vibes and Instagram-perfect plating. Panaderia Maren, which is one of our CDMX favorites, is a different beast entirely. A vintage panaderia of over 60 years, Maren is the kind of place where you'll always find freshly baked custard-filled buns and colorful conchas.
Maren is where you go for Mexican and European-inspired pastries, cookies, and all manner of sweet breads. Their jello cakes, or gelatinas, are also a Mexico City staple that's been beloved by generations. In fact, everything in this unpretentious bakery feels and tastes like it came straight from a Mexican abuela's kitchen. It may not be fancy, and it will feel decidedly 1980s, but it's a truly edible piece of Mexican history.
+52 55 5639 2687
Cumbres de Maltrata, Petén &, Narvarte Poniente, Benito Juárez, 03020 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
8. Casa 1900 Pan y Cafe
Casa 1900 is the culmination of a dream for a bibliophile, especially if they also love artisanal baked goods. This panaderia may be known for its bread and pastries, but the vibe here truly makes it stand out. Casa 1900 was designed to look like a library, complete with built-in shelving showcasing freshly baked breads and a cozy cafe area upstairs. This is a panaderia for people who actually want to take time selecting their baked treats, grab a coffee and pastry, and sit down for the afternoon.
As the light filters through the dim windows and the pace of the entire bakery seems to slow down, the world can disappear while you're here. But don't be tempted to stick to the basics and pass up on Casa 1900's more adventurous fare. From croissants shaped like Mexico's national dish, chiles en nogada, to specialty drinks, and themed Easter, Valentine's, and Halloween treats, it's clear that the team behind Casa 1900 is a bunch of mad baker-scientists who are as into decorating as they are into pastry lamination.
But don't be fooled into thinking this place is all European. Some of the prettiest conchas and most chocolatey pan de muertos in Mexico City can be found between these walls.
+52 55 5511 9111
Durango 216, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
9. Cayeatana Panaderia
Cayeatana Panaderia is a very small bakery with only four tables that is more of a grab-and-go spot. But don't let appearances fool you, for the team behind Cayetana has an obsessive approach to baking.
Located near Parque Mexico in Condesa, Cayetana has a short, focused menu that capitalizes on its strengths. And of these, there are many. Its pan de muertos is absolutely incredible, in a variety of seasonal and ever-changing flavors. Traditional orange blossom, chocolate hazelnut, rose petals, or even gluten-free are only some of the variations available.
On the weekends, its conchas and bacon-maple rolls draw crowds from all over the city. Even on the regular menu, there are respectable options for gluten-free diners, reflecting the Cayetana teams' philosophy that everything starts with good, organic, heirloom grains. It's also women-owned, which adds to its overall appeal to the young panaderia-loving crowd.
+52 56 3506 0793
C. Celaya 4, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Methodology
When assembling this list, we focused on places that served Mexican breads and pastries. Excellent third-wave coffee, comfortable seating, and making the best croissants in the city contributed to their appeal, but there had to be a strong connection to Mexican pastry and bread-making traditions. Our selections came from a combination of word-of-mouth recommendations, advance research, and personal experience visiting these places, some of them multiple times.
We deliberately avoided large chains, instead prioritizing independent panaderias. The few chains we did choose had a strong mission statement and have become neighborhood institutions in their own right. We believe this distinction matters.
Every visitor to CDMX knows about Rosetta, a bakery and coffee shop that is heavily influenced by French pastry techniques. Rosetta is charming and delicious, but it represents only one approach to pastries: a fancy, trendy, and relatively expensive one. In our roundup, we wanted to ensure we represent real panaderia culture, the one that lives in older, often smaller, and family-run establishments that have become neighborhood hotspots over generations. It is precisely these types of panaderias, where families have been getting conchas for generations, or where you can find a groundbreaking new take on Rosca de Reyes, and where the shopkeeper may know their regulars by name, which define Mexico City's bread and pastry landscape.