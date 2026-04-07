9 Best Mexico City Bakeries To Get Your Panaderia Fix

When you enter a Mexico City bakeshop, called a panaderia, you are hit with the smell of fresh bread and sweet, sugar-coated buns. Looking around at the colorful pan dulce in glass cases, it's hard to focus on just one thing. And as you begin to maneuver the aisles, doing your best to evade the rush of morning crowds, you know that your day is about to start off on the right foot. To make satisfying your morning pastry craving a bit easier, here's our list of the nine best Mexico City bakeries.

A panaderia is about more than just fresh bread. In fact, it's even more than just a Mexico City bakery. Like a cafe in a small town, Mexican panaderias have become gathering places where one can grab a warm coffee and a sweet baked good alongside a friendly conversation. They are community institutions that open early to cater to kids on their way to school, busy workers, and elders looking to catch up. A typical panaderia has Spanish colonial and internationally influenced baked goods intermingling with traditional Mexican treats and sweets — it's uniquely Mexican, but has made its way to the U.S.

As a food and travel writer, I've been to Ciudad de Mexico (CDMX) three times over the last three years, and nearly every morning began with a visit to a panaderia. But each time, I tried to go somewhere new. Out of these discoveries, alongside a hefty dose of research, came our list of the nine best Mexico City bakeries to get your panaderia fix.