The LA Bakery Taking Mexican Pastries To Another Level

There are churros and there are churros. Sure, you can buy one at the bottom of the subway station stairs, a tray of pre-baked cinnamon- and sugar-sprinkled dough precariously balanced on top of an Igloo cooler. And then there are the light and fluffy baked-to-order LA churros — the dough is carefully piped into the acronym for Los Angeles — crisp on the outside and hollow inside. The churros, along with an assorted mix of pan dulce (sweet breads) and other baked goods, are just one example of how bakery Santa Canela is changing the way Angelenos think about Mexican sweets.

At the helm of Santa Canela, which opened in March 2025, is chef and owner Ellen Ramos, who is drawing on her Mexican and Salvadoran roots to create traditional items with a California twist. Prior to opening the bakery, Ramos brought what she told Pastry Arts magazine is her "elevated street style" to LA restaurants like Cha, Cha, Chá and Loreto. In addition to the LA churros, Ramos takes on some favorite Mexican desserts and gives them her signature California flair. These include vanilla cream-filled and orange blossom conchas. Conchas are the slightly sweet buns similar to brioche often eaten for breakfast. The buns often have a seashell design (concha means shell in Spanish). Other specialties include guava monkey bread and maple bars iced with champurrado, a hot drink made with chocolate and corn.