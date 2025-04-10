13 Bakeries To Visit For A Tasty Treat In Mexico City
Mexico City has a well-deserved reputation as one of the best food cities in the world, and its bakeries are a big part of that. Walk through any neighborhood, and you'll find a mix of street food stalls, trendy cantinas, and high-end restaurants, but bakeries hold a special place in daily life. Locals stop by throughout the day for pan dulces, freshly baked bread and rolls, and beautifully decorated pastries and cakes. Some bakeries are old-school panaderías that keep traditions alive, while others are chic pastelerías that go all out with innovative takes on baked goods.
Bakeries in Mexico can be traced back to the 16th century, when Spanish colonists introduced wheat and bread. However, it wasn't until the French arrived in the 19th century that baked treats really took off. Today, you can find hundreds of bakeries in Mexico City that serve everything from European-style breads to local specialties like shell-shaped conchas, flaky orejas, and garibaldis coated in jam and sprinkles. With so many options, narrowing down the best bakeries in Mexico City is no small task, but these 13 stand out for their quality, creativity, and inviting settings.
Ficelle
Located in the trendy Condesa neighborhood, Ficelle is all about artisanal breads and French pastries. It was founded in 2016 by Eric Lenoir, a French pastry maker who had over 50 years of baking experience, and partners Julien de Ballaigue and Chloé Barlion. Ficelle's team makes everything in-house using natural, organic ingredients, and they combine traditional French baking techniques with experimental methods.
Step into Ficelle and you'll be greeted by display cases filled with enticing treats like croissants, meringues, eclairs, fruit tarts, and cruffins (a cross between a croissant and muffin). There are also shelves lined with breads like baguettes and pan de masa madre (sourdough). If you prefer something savory, you can opt for a ham and cheese croissant or quiche lorraine. The selections change often with seasonal treats making appearances like sugary pan de muerto (sweet bread) around Día de Muertos and decadent bûche de Noël (yule logs) around Christmas. You can take your selections to go or enjoy them with a coffee or cold drink on the leafy patio.
+52 555 256 4488
Av. Tamaulipas 39, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX
La Vasconia
If you want some history to go with your sweet treats, make your way to La Vasconia in Mexico City's Centro Histórico. Established in 1870, La Vasconia is the oldest bakery in the city. It was founded at a time when waves of Basque immigrants were settling in Mexico. One of the newcomers was a man named Marcelino Zugarramurdi who started selling sweet breads from a small storefront. Today, La Vasconia is a large operation spanning several floors and selling a wide range of baked goods and savory eats.
La Vasconia is a traditional bakery where you grab a tray and set of tongs and take what you want from a huge array of shelves and trays piled high with breads and pastries. Options include bolillo rolls, colorful conchas, and sweet empanadas filled with condensed milk or fruit. After you pay at the cashier, you can head to one of the tables to devour your goodies. You can also order savory dishes like chilaquiles, al pastor tacos, and rotisserie chicken, as well as hot and cold beverages.
+52 5521 0659
C. de Tacuba 73, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06020 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Pastelería Ideal
Established in 1927, Pastelería Ideal is a Mexico City institution and an absolute must for those who love sweet treats. There are two locations in the city, each of which offers a vast array of baked goods. Both locations are in the city center, but the flagship is on 16 de Septiembre and housed in a historic building with stone walls and archways. Step inside and you'll find tables laden with every imaginable baked treat.
You'll find all the classic Mexican desserts at Pastelería Ideal including vibrant gelatinas (gelatin desserts), besos (sugar-coated cake-like balls filled with jelly), and tres leches cake. You'll also find all manner of cookies, breads, donuts, and viennoiseries. If you're looking for something more elaborate for a special occasion, head to the second floor where you'll find cakes ranging from creatively decorated sheet cakes to towering creations fit for an over-the-top wedding.
+52 55 5130 2970 (16 de Septiembre) & +52 55 5512 2542 (República de Uruguay)
Av. 16 de Septiembre 18, Colonia Centro C.P 06000 Ciudad de México
República de Uruguay 74, Colonia Centro C.P 06000 Ciudad de México
Odette
Odette is one of a handful of Mexico City bakeries leading the way in modern creations that fuse European techniques and Mexican flavors. Founder Odette Olavarri trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, which is where she developed her love for French pastries. In 2016, she started selling pastries out of her home and was so successful that she eventually opened her own brick and mortar shop. Now there are two Odette bakeries: one in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood and one in Condesa.
Odette offers a great selection of baked goods, from rustic French baguettes to croissants, cookies, and cakes. Some of the best sellers include the pastel praliné, a chocolate and hazelnut cake, and the pastel pistache with pistachios, raspberries, and cream. Other enticing treats include panqués (pound cakes) and the Ferrero glazed croissant with chocolate ganache. You can also pick up marmalades in flavors like red fruit with chia seeds and guava with ginger.
+52 55 4398 3028 (Lomas) & +52 55 9039 9028 (Condesa)
Monte Líbano 915 local 18 B, Colonia Lomas de Chapultepec, Miguel Hidalgo, 11000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Plaza Popocatépetl 35, Colonia Condesa, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Panadería Rosetta
If you're strolling through the hip Roma neighborhood and craving something sweet, Panadería Rosetta is the perfect spot. This inviting bakery is the sister business to restaurant Rosetta, which is renowned for its tasty Italian cuisine. The main bakery is on Calle Colima and the second one is on Calle Puebla. Both are pretty small and can get pretty busy, but most people are fine with lining up and waiting for the divine danishes, donuts, croissants, and breakfast dishes.
The most popular pastry at Panadería Rosetta is hands down the rol de guayaba, or guava roll. Similar to a danish, it features flaky, buttery pastry wrapped around a filling of cream cheese and guava jam. You can also grab soft conchas with crunchy sweet crusts on top, puffy pig-shaped cookies called puerquitos, and blueberry scones with hints of lavender. If you're craving something savory, the cafes also offer dishes like avocado toast and croque monsieur sandwiches.
+52 55 5207 2976 (Colima) & +52 55 5925 7836 (Puebla)
Colima 179 Col. Roma Norte, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Puebla 242, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Pastelería Suiza
The Condesa neighborhood has no shortage of cafes and bakeries, and one of the longest-running is Pastelería Suiza. It was founded in 1942 by a Spanish immigrant named Jaime Bassegoda who fled his home country to escape the Spanish Civil War. According to the bakery's website, Bassegoda chose the name Suiza because, "In Switzerland everything is done well." Today, the bakery is still in the same family and serves confections that many say are done to perfection.
Pastelería Suiza is famous for many things including its cakes and conchas filled with cream. Other sweet treats include donuts, sweet empanadas, pies, and tarts filled with cream cheese and fruit. You can also pick up savory bites like sandwiches and quiches, boxes of chocolates, and pound cakes in flavors like chocolate, blueberry, and almond. There are also seasonal offerings like cream-filled rosca de reyes bread in the lead-up to Three Kings Day in January and cream-filled pan de muerto for Día de Muertos.
+52 55 5211.0904 (Condesa) & +52 55 2872 6273 (Polanco)
Parque España 7, Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Torcuato Tasso 323, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX
El Globo
No discussion of Mexico City's best bakeries would be complete without a mention of El Globo. The bakery chain was founded in 1884 by the Tenconi family from Italy. Legend has it that the patriarch of the family was enamored with hot air balloons, so he named the bakery after what was a cutting-edge technological innovation at the time. The bakery has changed hands several times over the decades, but despite that, it's remained popular and has expanded exponentially. Now, you can find branches all over Mexico.
Like many historic bakeries in Mexico City, El Globo is a self-serve spot where you can grab some tongs and a tray and load up on all your favorite treats. There are tons of breads and pastries to choose from, which can make things a tad overwhelming. However, if you can only choose one thing, it should be a garibaldi. After all, this is where it was born. Pastry chef and second El Global owner Giovanni Laposse created the treat, which is essentially a mini cake coated with apricot jam and rolled in round white nonpareil sprinkles. He named it after Italian revolutionary hero Giuseppe Garibaldi.
Multiple locations
Marne
Just a few blocks away from Parque Chapultapec you'll find Marne, a modern bakery where the bread is baked fresh daily and the coffee is roasted in-house. You can grab a seat outside, sidle up to the long counter and watch the baristas in action, or grab some loaves of bread and flaky croissants to go. The baked goods are the main draw for many people, but if you have the time to stay for a while, Marne also offers some seriously good breakfast and lunch dishes.
Marne is a one-stop shop for all your morning and mid-day food and beverage needs. The display cases are packed with baguettes, loaves of sourdough, glazed rolls, baked buns, and cookies. There is also a small section with coffee beans, condiments, and bottles of wine for sale. Unlike many bakeries, Marne also has a kitchen team that can whip up sweet and savory breakfast dishes like French toast with berries and bagels with lox, as well as lunch fare like sandwiches and salads. Desserts are also on offer, like the to-die-for cheesecake.
El Moro Churrería
When many people think of Mexican sweet treats, churros are one of the first things that comes to mind. However, these tasty sticks of fried dough that are often dusted with cinnamon and sugar are one of several Mexican foods with international roots. Churros came to Mexico by way of Spain, although it was Mexico that provided the hot chocolate that would eventually become a classic churro pairing. In Mexico City, one of the most famous churrerías is El Moro, a chain that was started by a Spanish immigrant named Francisco Iriarte in 1935.
To say that people love El Moro in Mexico City would be an understatement. There are numerous branches in various neighborhoods and even an outlet in the international airport. Each location offers El Moro's famous churros or moritos (bite-sized mini churros) with optional dips on the side like chocolate, condensed milk, hazelnut chocolate, or cajeta (a style of dulce de leche made with goat milk). You can also try a churro ice cream sandwich. In addition, El Moro offers a wide range of drinks to pair with your churros including hot chocolate, coffee, and milkshakes.
Multiple locations
Panadería Gala
You've probably never experienced a bakery like Panadería Gala before. To start, the only way to get in is to ring a bell and have someone buzz you in. Then, you need to make your way down a long hallway, at the end of which is a secret speakeasy-style room. There are no cocktails served here though. Instead, you'll find an open kitchen where bakers are busy at work whipping up freshly baked breads and delectable pastries. Coffee, hot chocolate, and juices are also on offer.
Panadería Gala is the brainchild of chef Eduardo (aka Lalo) García, who helms several restaurants in Mexico City including the renowned Máximo Bistrot. The bakery wasn't designed to be a secret speakeasy spot per se, but more of a place where people can learn about the process behind bread and pastry making and enjoy some top-notch treats. Offerings include pan dulces like chocolate conchas and guava croffins, as well as savory bites like tamales and sandwiches.
Tonalá 143, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Maque Café
If you're looking for an inviting spot to grab some freshly baked goods and a tasty breakfast, you could do a lot worse than Maque Café. Established in 1987, this bakery chain has multiple locations around Mexico City, many of which have patios where you can sip coffee and snack on pan dulces as you do some people watching. The cafes are popular spots for breakfast and brunch on the weekends, so there may be a wait for a table during peak times. However, you can also grab treats to go or swing by during the week when the things can be a bit quieter.
Maque Café has a wide selection of pastries to choose from including classic Mexican treats like conchas, bigotes (buttery pastries similar to croissants), orejas (layered treats made with puff pastry that are similar to French palmiers), and panques. There's also a great selection of breakfast dishes including omelets, chilaquiles, and hot cakes, as well as brunch-friendly dishes like enchiladas, sandwiches, and fajitas. Beverages include coffee, tea, fresh juices, lassis, and frappés.
Multiple locations
Pastelería Madrid
Pastelería Madrid is another historic Mexico City bakery that offers traditional treats and old-school vibes. As you might have guessed from the name, it was founded by Spanish immigrants and has been operating out of the same spot on Calle 5 de Febrero since 1939. There is also a second location a few blocks away on República de Uruguay. Both spots offer a wide range of breads, pastries, sweet treats, and hearty lunch dishes.
Step inside the flagship Pastelería Madrid and you'll find yourself in a wonderland of treats ranging from custard-filled croissants to lavishly decorated cakes, brightly hued gelatinas, and mazapan. You can order your baked goods for take-away or bring them over to the dining area and enjoy them with a coffee or cold drink like a smoothie or milkshake. You can also tuck into hot dishes like tacos, tortas, chile rellenos, and paella.
+52 55 5518 2950 (5 de Febrero) & +52 55 1896 4336 (República de Uruguay)
C. 5 de Febrero 25, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
República de Uruguay 81, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Cayetana Panadería
Cayetana Panadería may be tiny with just a few tables, but it goes big on taste and creativity. It's located on a quiet side street between Condesa and Roma Sur, and it offers up a decent selection of espresso-based drinks, artisan breads, and pastries baked fresh in-house. This isn't the place to go if you're looking for a full-on sit-down meal, but it's perfect for a coffee break or an indulgent sweet treat. Think muffins, red velvet croissants, and rolls that are sugared, glazed, or filled with fruit purees.
Customers rave about Cayetana Panadería pastries, particularly the almond croissants, the guava rolls, and the cinnamon rolls. However, the star by far is the rollo tocino, a decadent glazed maple bacon roll. On the savory side, the pan de elote and baguettes also get great reviews. Cayetana also makes light breakfast and lunch fare like avocado toast and sandwiches with house-made sourdough bread. Keep an eye out for seasonal offerings like individual size rosca de reyes bread and Christmas cookie jars.
instagram.com/cayetanapanaderia/
+52 56 3506 0793
C. Celaya 4, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX