13 Bakeries To Visit For A Tasty Treat In Mexico City

Mexico City has a well-deserved reputation as one of the best food cities in the world, and its bakeries are a big part of that. Walk through any neighborhood, and you'll find a mix of street food stalls, trendy cantinas, and high-end restaurants, but bakeries hold a special place in daily life. Locals stop by throughout the day for pan dulces, freshly baked bread and rolls, and beautifully decorated pastries and cakes. Some bakeries are old-school panaderías that keep traditions alive, while others are chic pastelerías that go all out with innovative takes on baked goods.

Bakeries in Mexico can be traced back to the 16th century, when Spanish colonists introduced wheat and bread. However, it wasn't until the French arrived in the 19th century that baked treats really took off. Today, you can find hundreds of bakeries in Mexico City that serve everything from European-style breads to local specialties like shell-shaped conchas, flaky orejas, and garibaldis coated in jam and sprinkles. With so many options, narrowing down the best bakeries in Mexico City is no small task, but these 13 stand out for their quality, creativity, and inviting settings.