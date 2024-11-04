The Symbolism Behind Pan De Muertos, The Iconic Day Of The Dead Treat

What comes to mind when you think of Day of the Dead? The traditional bright colors, sugar skulls and other cultural motifs, or perhaps bread? The holiday — known as Día de los Muertos — is observed in Mexican culture from October 31 to November 2. People gather on these special days to honor the spirits of their loved ones, and it is recognized in several different ways, with cities worldwide putting on parades, festivals, and public displays. Another way the occasion is recognized is with a unique bread called pan de muertos, which is considered a staple during the celebrations.

The traditional bun is sweetened with orange, cinnamon, and sugar. There are variations in how it is prepared with orange juice, orange blossom water, orange zest, rose water, and anise being popular ingredients. The bread is often paired with a Mexican hot chocolate beverage that is spiced with cinnamon and chili powder.

Pan de muertos represents both life and death which is prevalent in its design. The base of the bread is typically shaped like a dome before being topped with long pieces of dough to emulate a cross and a round ball in the center. The ball is said to represent one's skull while each side of the cross represents an Aztec god — Quetzalcóatl, Xipe Tótec, Tláloc, and Tezcatlipoca — given that the origins of the holiday can be traced to the Aztec people, who lived in what is now considered central Mexico.